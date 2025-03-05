Subscribe
The Sculpting Colors Of Love
Paint your world with shades that exemplify the positive and beautiful things in your life.
18 hrs ago
•
Annelise Lords
5
2
Spreading Love Through Writing Featuring Bonnie Ann Lieberman
You Love Me|EVENING AUTUMN EARTH TONES|"NEARING THE END OF THEIR TIME TOGETHER"|FOOLED BY THE PURITY OF SNOW?|THE DREADED PANIC ATTACK
Mar 2
•
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
,
Bonnie Lieberman
, and
Gary Friedman
6
1
If Kindness Was A Fire
What If Kindness Was a Fire
Mar 1
•
Annelise Lords
9
1
February 2025
Poems From The Heart
Rooted In Today| Earlier Sunsets| A Voice| Gabriella| Through Eyes of Understanding| Desert Song
Feb 27
•
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
,
Bonnie Lieberman
,
Libby Shively McAvoy
,
Lynn Potter
,
Lilia
, and
Pamela Grant
10
3
Featuring The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen
One Amazing Book
Feb 23
•
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
and
L.E. Austen
6
Life: My First Job
What is your first job?
Feb 22
•
Annelise Lords
6
4
Does Cruelty Have A Limit?
How can humans video a car as it burns while humans inside are being burnt alive, screaming for help, and doing nothing?
Feb 18
•
Annelise Lords
6
1
Love Is In A Sunrise and Sunset
His love is like the Sun. It never lets you down. Or any of us.
Feb 18
•
Annelise Lords
8
4
My Favorite Tree Is You
A mystical place in Hungary and some life lessons
Feb 17
•
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
7
5
Which Direction?
Unawareness is the reason why many humans can't see their direction.
Feb 17
•
Annelise Lords
7
2
Love Is Here To Stay
Happy Belated St. Valentine's Day, cause love is never late!
Feb 15
•
Annelise Lords
10
1
Living In A Name
What if we have the power and gift to choose our children’s fate and destiny, just by their names?
Feb 13
•
Annelise Lords
6
2
