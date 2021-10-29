Dancing Elephants Press

People

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

@gabikorosi
Writer, creator of connections, spreading positivity. Interests: health/spirituality/positivity/joy/caring/public health/nursing. https://gabriellakorosi.org

Annelise Lords

@anneliselords
Medium Writer and author of several books,

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

@chicachiflada
Tech-savvy mom of three studying journalism at NYU. Former corporate manager turned writer, building a community for mindful parenting. I help parents rediscover themselves amidst family chaos. Join me in rewriting the "supermom" script.

Karsten Ramser

@karstenramser
Only wisdom can save us. It tells us that we are a global family and should act accordingly. That is what I am writing about.

Lewis Harrison

@asklewis
Author: Lewis Harrison is a Collaborative Futurist, a course creator, Results Coach, and a Mentor to Corporate Executives and Philanthropic Organizations on Predictive analytics.

LC Lynch

@lclynch
Freelance writer for spiritual entrepreneurs. Uplifting content to heal your mind, body, & soul

Dr Mehmet Yildiz 

@drmehmetyildiz
I'm a scientist/executive technology consultant (42 years of content development/marketing experience). As an author/chief editor of ILLUMINATION on Medium/Substack, I lead a writers' community. I own 3 newsletters: writing, health, & technology

Monoreena Acharjee Majumdar

@monoreena
Writes for catharsis.Looking for inspiration to acquire from and furnish to the world. Rains make her poetic cells tickle and stories from life source for words to flow.

Buddhi Ruparathna

@buddhir
Making the world a better place with inspirational, mindful & happy thought pieces, tips & poems.

Vidya Sury

@vidyasury
Writer, Editor, Blogger. Coffee Addict. I write about self-improvement, parenting, books, travel, health, food. Enjoy playing with my dust bunnies and showing my diabetes who's boss. My life goal is to improve the life of underprivileged children.

Fatima Imam Phd @drfaimam

@fatimaimamphddrfaimam
Poet, teacher, writer, historian and cat lover.

Gabriel Piemonte

@gabrielpiemonte
Journalist, writing coach, publisher, committed to civic change from below.

Janin Lyndovsky

@luckyjanin
I love to share my stories to give people home and inspire them to live their dreams. Anything is possible if we believe.

DR Rawson

@writerrawson
Author, writer of children's stories, wisdom, and business stories.

Libby Shively McAvoy

@libbyshivelymcavoy
Relationship Coach Specializing in Emotional Intelligence, Writer, Yoga Instructor, Mom, Speaker, Traveler, Knowledge Seeker

Gary Friedman

@garyfriedman
Nasa veteran, writer, photographer, lecturer, musician.

Maryan Pelland

@maryanpelland
Having been a professional writer/editor/publisher for more than four decades, I'm dedicated to empowering other writers and giving the world a positive outlook. I promise never to waste your time.

Phyllis Haynes

@phyllishaynes2
Phyllis Haynes, Producer Haynes Media Works, Writer, Host, Profonde.TV, Documentaries, in depth reports and interviews

Shubha

@shubhaapte
Shubha Apte is an Executive Coach and Management Consultant. She is a nature lover and travel enthusiast who loves exploring new places in India and abroad and loves to write.

Preeti Singh

@preetisingh
writer, editor, nature lover and yoga enthusiast

Jim Boylan

@boylanj
47+ years of continuous sobriety plus living a life, not just existing, place me in a position to help others who may feel that there is no hope for them. https://facebook/@spiritualityandrecovery

Gideon For-mukwai

@storywarrior
A product of Africa, produced in Asia, packaged in America, and distributed worldwide.

Bingz Huang

@gentleradiantjoy
Dancing Self-Discovery Coach: I help you fall back in love with yourself by befriending your mind and body through the MAP Method (aka Make Anything Possible!) and dance/movement.

Tamil

@trickyqueen
Runner Mom; Power Lifter; Motivational Writer; People Manager at work; I write to inspire and spread extreme optimism and positivity.

James Bellerjeau

@jamesbellerjeau
James Bellerjeau, JD, MBA, was General Counsel of an S&P 500 company for over 20 years. He channels Seneca and Machiavelli at predictable intervals

Joyce Nielsen

@peakbagger
I'm a nature gal par excellence. I indulged in the outdoor sports of mountaineering, cycling, rock climbing, skiing, dog sledding, and running races. Now I work with plants and write for Medium.
