“I am sorry,” Jermaine Pollen said to the four parents staring back at him in the office of the Fullerton Community Center. “Like I said over the phone and in your letters, I don’t think four ex-cons are the right candidates to motivate our children at their graduation next week.”

“But they were exonerated,” Nora, George Millburn’s mother, reminds him.

“True, but he is still an ex-con,” Jermaine states.

“And you don’t want their donation, too?” June Karrin’s mother, Sharon, asked.

Mr. Pollen nods.

“You don’t think the children in this community need all of the help they can get?” Andrew Dias’s mother, Arlene, questioned.

“We are fine,” he said, avoiding eye contact.

“You are lying,” Verona, Ingrid Jackson’s mother, argues.

“Sorry, we don’t want ex-cons in here,” he defends.

Nora Millburn walked out, and the other parents followed her.

As they exited, Nora asked, “Did you get the tickets?”

“Yes,” Arlene said.

Three days later, all four parents parked close to the entrance of the Fullerton Community Center, watching as everyone entered and was greeted by Mr. Pollen. As soon as he turned the greeting over to someone else, they exited the car and went in.

Grace Linton was on stage as they entered, and Nora Millburn asked as she was led to her seat, “I was listening to you on the radio last week, and you asked a question that I would like to ask the members of this community.”

Mr. Pollen and several of his friends cleared their throats.

Nora went on, “How do you learn?”

Grace smiled and signaled her. Nora obeyed, and someone handed her a cordless microphone as she walked towards Grace in the center of the stage.

“Thirty years ago, this community and some of its members helped to send four of its children to prison,” Nora recalls, sending hearts and consciences back into the past.

“The evidence sent them to prison,” Mr. Pollen shared.

“The two males and two females were exonerated after doing almost twenty years,” Nora repeated into their brains.

“We don’t want any ex-con coming here talking to our children,” he repeats. “I already told you that.”

“How do you learn?” Grace Linton asked, staring at him.

“His name is Jermaine Pollen,” Nora shares.

“How do you learn, Mr. Pollen?” Grace repeats.

“I have no debt. No parking tickets. Never been in trouble with the law, at school, or anywhere else. I have been employed at the same location for over twenty years. I was never late for work or reprimanded for anything, and I get along with everyone,” Mr. Pollen shared with the audience.

“Is everything true?” Grace asked.

“Yes,” many in the audience agreed.

“So, you have lived a perfect life?” Grace asked.

“One I am proud of,” he boasted.

“If that’s your life, there is nothing in it to teach anyone,” Grace said.

If your heart could speak, what would it say?

All humans have something to teach someone.

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-invisible-lines-of-poverty-gabriella-kor-si/1146796249?ean=2940180568304

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVV9Y73K?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520