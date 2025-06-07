Gnat Creek Fishery River, Forest and Waterfall, Oregon photography by Gabriella June 2025

Editorial

By

Listening to Earth’s heartbeat because every day, our planet speaks to us. Sometimes it speaks in the gentle rustle of leaves when we walk in the forest or garden. Other times, the laughter of children playing outside, or the quiet beauty of a sunrise. Other times, Earth’s voice is urgent. Its warning is carried on the wind, in rising temperatures (and fires or droughts). Or in the dust that travels thousands of miles to remind us how connected we all are.

In this issue of our magazine, we feel the need to pause and listen. Our writers are asking this, too. Gabriella Kőrösi’s letters remind us that caring for Earth is an act of love, not just duty. She urges us to walk gently, plant trees, and pick up what doesn’t belong. Her words are a promise: “I am here for you.”

Annelise brings the message home, sharing the real impacts of climate change and pollution on families around the world. The Saharan dust cloud is a clear sign that our actions ripple across continents, affecting the air we all breathe and the health of those we love.

Dear readers, let’s treat Earth as we would our own child! Even though we are also the children of the earth and we could live in harmony with one another while showing care, respect, and hope for a better future.

Every small act matters. Each tree planted, each piece of trash picked up. In fact, each conversation about protecting our world brings us closer to healing the planet we all call home.

Let’s listen to Earth’s heartbeat. Let’s answer Her call.

Letter to Earth

by Gabriella Kőrösi

Dear Love,

What can I do for you today my dear Earth is what I do for you every day. I am here for you. I promise to care for you the way you are caring for me. I plant more trees and plants every day. I pick up trash when I see it on your streets. I walk gently on your surface. I stop and hear you when you speak. I take time to be with you like a gentle lover touching your surface with care. I let others know how much I care. I love you with all the affection from within. You are my first love, Earth. No question about it without you I would not be and I could not be. I think of you from the depths of my being. I am grateful for your kindness in letting me be here. I know your power. I know you could decide today enough is enough and torch humanity. I am grateful for your kindness in letting us be. I hope people will learn one day and unite all to celebrate and cherish you the way you deserve it to be. I hope one day distraction will turn into love so the next generations can enjoy your beauty and see your heart.

With Love,

Your humble child of Earth

Call To Action

by Gabriella Kőrösi

Our World is Magical. Let’s keep it that way.

-“Mom?”

-” Yes, my child”.

-” Why we can not go outside?”

-” The air is toxic my little one." I am sorry. People before us thought they

could do whatever they wanted to Mother Earth and she became toxic.”

-” Mom, I am sad." I would like to play outside.”

-” I am sorry my child." My heart is bleeding for you. I wish we could go back

and change things while we could have.”

Today Earth has so many toxins, piles of garbage, nuclear waste, and toxic

chemicals lying around. I think every single person can make a difference.

Each of us can help Mother Earth and the future of humanity.

10/2/23GK

Universal Messages

by Gabriella Kőrösi

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Universal Messages I hope one day you will understand, Walking down on an imaginary path, You will get from life what you put into it. When you give life joy and a purpose: Joy will dance right back to you, Life will take you to a magical dance, Into the corners of your imaginary universe. Translucent waters will call you for a swim, Beautiful creatures will guard your dreams. From moment to moment, you will find content. Hope will rise in your daily fulfillment. An ancient rhyme will sing in your ears. I will do to you what I would want for myself. I will care to the highest standards. I will show you my inner self. Beautiful forests will open their doors, The sunrise and sunset will smile at you With beautiful colors. Simply do the kindness you seek. You will receive more than you ever need. 10/16/2023 GK

If The Earth Were Our Children — Would We Hear Its Cries?

By Annelise Lords

The Saraha Dust is here in my country. Did it walk 7,747 miles or 12,457 km by air to get here?

My Image

Enjoying: Mindless, Indifferent! — Just my random thoughts, and he inspired me to write this.

Humans are destroying the Earth. Their silence to the starvation of the children in Gaza is the same as to the destruction of our Earth.

My country is experiencing the deadly side effects of the Saharan Dust from Africa.

With another wave of the Saharan Dust expected to affect the island starting on Monday, June 2, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is again reminding members of the public to reduce their exposure to the dust.

Excess exposure to the dust particles can have severe health effects, including increased risk of respiratory and related illnesses, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, and respiratory infection and allergies. Skin and eye irritation can also occur; additionally, the dust can impact water quality.

My husband is asthmatic, and they are warning them to stay indoors, close windows and doors, in this heat. We have almost 90 degrees heat, even at night. My sons are in the US and are asthmatic too. They, too, are experiencing its side effects. They can’t stay indoors; they must work.

According to Wikipedia Saharan dust (also African dust, yellow dust, yellow sand, yellow wind, or Sahara dust storms) is an aeolian mineral dust from the Sahara, the largest hot desert in the world. The desert spans just over 9 million square kilometers, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, from the Mediterranean Sea to the Niger River valley .

Did this dust travel in first class? How can dust travel more than seven thousand miles to create so much damage to one country? What did it pick up on its journey? How dangerous are the chemicals or whatever attaches itself to it?

“While smoke invades the U.S. from the north, another entity is floating toward the country from the east: Saharan dust. This week’s plume is already visible from space via satellite imagery as it blows over the Atlantic Ocean,” AccuWeather said on June 3.

Who or what is maintaining the stability and preservation of this dust?

In addition, haboobs can be dangerous, growing in size and dust thickness. The main defense is to seek shelter indoors to avoid potential flying debris and air pollution.

How long has this dust been travelling to other countries, thousands of miles around the world?

Google says: For example, a record-breaking cloud of Saharan dust smothered the Caribbean in June 2020, and in June 2014, winds pushed a river of dust across the Atlantic. The dust also suppresses hurricane formation, as the dry air in the SAL can prevent storms from developing and intensifying.

Which is worse, storms or dust killing us?

Saharan dust plumes have been observed crossing the Atlantic Ocean and impacting countries since at least the 1950s and 1960s. These dust events, known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), typically occur during the months of April through October. The SAL forms over the Sahara Desert and is carried westward by strong winds, reaching as far as the Caribbean and parts of the United States.

Therefore, climate change exacerbates the issue, as most people haven’t heard of it until it got out of control, causing harm to hundreds of millions worldwide.

The Earth is crying out from the excessive heat wave we are enduring as they cut down trees to build thousands of high-rise apartment complexes, which contributes to deforestation. Health issues doctors can’t comprehend or fix. Many people are experiencing breathing issues due to chemicals released from factories and other manufacturing plants into the air, contributing to Smog. The pursuit of wealth often drives the actions, choices, decisions, and intentions of humans without regard for the earth. Continuing to pollute our Oceans, Rivers, and Seas with dangerous waste from factories worldwide, killing marine life. Plastic in the Oceans that fish are ingesting, passing it on to humans who enjoy seafood.

Many are destroying the Earth, then going to Space and other planets, hoping to find another place to live. Humanity is doomed if there are no other planets to host human life!

The Earth is crying, few can hear her weeping. This video is inspiring, too.

If your heart could speak, what would it say?

I can hear the Earth crying. We can unite to save it, thus saving our generation and lives.

Thank you for reading this piece.

Some content of this publication was originally published on the Medium platform.