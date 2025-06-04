I believe that Self-love really makes us kinder, not only to ourselves but to others, both humans, plants, and animals!

“Please!” Lori begged Daisy. “I just need support.”

Daisy swayed her upper body as if she was shaking around what her best friend asked of her to make a decision, then said, “Ok. But this is for love.”

Lori smiled, hugged her, and said, “Damn, why couldn’t you be a male.”

“Why?” Daisy asked with knotted brows.

“Then my life would be perfect. Your love for me is so kind and pure,” Lori shares her thoughts, grabbing onto the pain of the breakup of her marriage. “You don’t judge or criticize me, and every kindness I give to you, you return it on a platter.”

“I was raised to know what love and kindness are,” Daisy informs, hugging her best friend.

The auditorium was packed; thank goodness she had paid for a reserved seat at the front, in the middle row.

Daisy and Lori sat down as Motivational Speaker Grace Linton walked onto the stage, dressed in a pastel pink pantsuit. A comfortable grey loafer adorned her small feet. Lori saw the same light in her eyes that she saw in Daisy’s. Unconsciously, she turned to glance at Daisy, who smiled and took her right hand.

Grace Linton greeted the audience. Thanked everyone for showing up, then scanned around like a searchlight in a dark room. Her eyes rested on Daisy, then on Lori, then she remarked, “I can see the kindness of self-love between you two. It’s wonderful.”

Lori smiled and said, “If only she were a guy. Then I wouldn’t be here.”

In furled brows, Grace said, “I don’t understand.”

Someone handed Lori a cordless microphone, and she stood up, saying, “I am here because my marriage broke up. We are best friends, and she is here for support.”

Grace smiled, then nodded in understanding, asking, “How did your marriage break up?”

“My husband of five years cheated, lied, deceived me and others, and destroyed our marriage and my life.”

Grace nods, then says, “That’s not what wrecked your marriage.”

“Ah!” the entire audience gasped, brows hoisted.

“Your husband’s lack of self-love is what wrecks the marriage,” Grace informs.

Silence grabbed everyone’s tongue, and she went on, “People who love themselves are the kindest people in our world.”

Eyes blinked.

“People who love themselves, the kindness in their heart allows them to be aware of love when it comes their way, and they do their damndest to keep it growing.”

Deep breaths increased while hugging silence.

“People with self-love are aware of the difference between love and thoughtlessness and never share anything negative. Because they know the value of love and the pain of cruelty.”

More gasped as mouths dropped.

“People who love themselves don’t go around destroying the love they have. They hold it close to their heart and do something kind daily for their loved ones.”

“Damn!’ Someone said.

“People who love themselves don’t give love a reason to die or escape. Their kindness is limitless, and they learn how to use it with common sense.”

A few females started to cry.

“People who love themselves share their love in kindness, thoughtfulness, consideration, and honesty daily with others.”

A voice said, “So I am free!”

“If I don’t water the plants in this building, what will happen to them?” Grace asked.

“They will die!” someone in the audience shouts.

“Self-love allows us to water and nurture our love,” Grace educates.

“I told that fool that’s how love goes,” a female voice said.

“If the sun doesn’t come out for a month. What will happen to humanity?” Grace went on.

“It will be worse than a tornado, storm, monsoon, earthquake, volcano, flooding, etc, put together,” someone said.

“Billions will die of starvation,” a male voice informs.

“Our world will cease to exist,” another male voice notified.

“That’s what will happen without the kindness we share from self-love,” Grace went on.

Tears ran from every eye, both male and female, as Grace connected love to kindness.

“If the moon doesn’t shine at night, what will happen to Earth?” she continues.

“I don’t think our brain wants to go down that path,” someone said.

Many in the audience agree.

“Humans do everything to sustain certain things in their lives, not many do everything to nurture love,” she went on.

“How would I know it’s love?” a female asked in tears.

“With self-love, you will know,” Grace educates. “If someone brings out the best part of you. That’s love and kindness.”

“True,” the audience agrees.

“If someone loves you for your good and bad habits, it’s love.”

“So, you are saying that it’s a lack of self-love that my bastard husband cheated on me?” A female asked.

“Was the marriage a good one, where you were kind to each other?” Grace asked.

She shrugged her shoulders.

Grace said, “You have your answer already.”

“I was good, kind, honest, and just wonderful to mine,” another female said in regret.

“Then he lost a very kind heart,” Grace shares. “You lost AIDS, Herpes, and a few other STDs you could get from his cheating ways. You gain strength and better health. You can save more money and reduce the pain and stress in your life. You learn valuable life lessons that will make you stronger and more aware. Those are a few of the things you lose and what you gain when your side is clean and their side is dirty. They lost more than you.”

“Damn she’s good!” Someone shouts.

“And sometimes, these negative things happen to clear the way for real love to find you!”

“Oh my God!” Someone cried out. “That’s what happened to Helen and Steven!”

“Double dman! You are good!” someone else shouts.

“With self-love, humans are kinder, more understanding, more forgiving, and respectful. Because self-love makes us kind, we pull others to us. Everyone loves a kind heart. Humans resent the horrible person. But love and hurt the good ones.”

Self-love really makes us kinder, not only to ourselves but also to others, including humans, plants, and animals.

Thank you for reading this piece.