DEP Travel: Meeting With Preeti Singh in India

Editorial

There’s something magical about stepping onto a train, on a plane, or into a new city, knowing you’re about to see old friends. That expectation of the meeting, the moment when we spot them from afar. I’ve lived this emotion many times.

Travel has shaped my life in amazing ways. For me, it has always been about those unexpected connections and simple moments that have led to precious memories.

What sticks with me after every trip isn’t the sights or souvenirs, but the people. I would always treasure those little flashes of kindness, the shared meals, and the stories swapped late at night. Watching my kids teaching each other new games without a common language or adults finding common ground over coffee — these remind me that we’re all wired for connection. The more I open up to new faces and cultures, the more my world expands in the best possible way.

As seasons change (summer or winter rolling in, depending on where you are in the world), we could be traveling for holidays or just gathering with neighbors. I hope we all approach travel and meeting friends or new people with curiosity and kindness. That could mean inviting someone new to the barbecue or just saying yes to a spontaneous adventure for the weekend, a city break, or even a surprise cruise. The friendships and the shared moments make the journey worthwhile, more than anything.

When we travel, we collect stories, friendships, and lessons that ripple outward into our daily lives. We become more accepting, more receptive, and more willing to extend a hand to others. As one of our readers insightfully noted, “The more diverse my friends and acquaintances, the more enhanced my life becomes.”

Please enjoy below a lovely story about a recent visit that brought together two very special friends. I am so honored to know them.

Gabriella and Preeti are reading together their published books

A Celebration When West Meets East

Dr. Gabriella Korosi called me one day and told me that she had finalized her program to come to India and would come and spend time with me.

I could not believe she had decided to spend a few days of her vacation with us in India this year.

She had said she would definitely come as she was keen to see the difference in culture and our way of living. I knew that she would make it sometime, but it might take time to manifest. She had read many of my stories about India and wanted to experience it.

I had spent some time with her in the USA, roaming around the streets of Berkeley and going to nature spots and many eateries.

So clearly, east meets west, both in the USA and this time in India.

At the airport, she gave me a broad smile, waving at me. This was

smiling kindly as she always does. With her was Maggie, whom I had not met earlier.

I wonder if you can imagine how much fun we had together. We did a lot of fun things together, trying to get to know each other and our likes and dislikes.

From her talks, I gathered that both she and Maggie wanted to see the historical monuments, gardens, and parks, spend time at home, meet writers on Medium, and understand the culture of India.

I made a plan to do as many things as we could. The weather was very bad. It was hotter than usual at this time of the year, so we could do our best. However, people from the West are not used to our scorching sun at all. We cannot bear it either, but accept it as part of the summer weather.

In these weather conditions, they tried to manage as best as they could. Also, they were not used to so many people around, as India is heavily populated. They found it quite overwhelming.

The writers that Gabriella met are the following:

Photos by the author — Brajendra, Pavan Kumar and family, Moon and Deep

It was a delight to meet Brajendra, Pavan kumar and family, and Moon & Deep. Each one of them was amazing. It was my good luck to be able to interact with them.

They are lovely people, and it is so beautiful to bridge the distance between real and online meetings on Medium. I was so touched that each one of them responded to my call or message and came to meet us, spreading love and happiness with us. I am grateful to each one of them for sharing their time and love with us.

Our friends from overseas got to meet non-writers too, like my young friends and soul daughters, Tanvi and Saniya, in Delhi, and Aakanksha in Jaipur. They met my friend Sandhya, Dr.Sigi, a German doctor serving in India, and Ms. Tanuja, the Managing Director of the Venu Eye Hospital, where I do some social work.

Photos by the author- The Taj Mahal, Agra and the Amer Fort at Jaipur

We went to many memorable historical places like the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort in Agra, Amer Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

In Delhi, they visited the historic Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Lodi Garden. They also saw Akshar Dham, Garden of 5 Senses, Jahanpanah Forest Garden, and multiple other parks.

Our visitors were exposed to Naturopathy and Indian Ayurvedic massages as part of our culture.

The highlight of the stay was when Gabriella decided to wear a sari. We both wore Indian clothes that day. She looked beautiful in the Indian attire. I could not help calling her Queen Gabriella that day.

They have left India after their vacation. I am missing them already. I do hope they enjoyed the Indian food and hospitality, and the different places we went to. My housekeeper, Nirmala, and my part-time helper had become very friendly with them and miss them too.

We all had a wonderful time with Gabriella and Maggie. It was lovely to meet and know Maggie, too, during this visit. They planted beautiful flowering Jasmine plants in my home, leaving behind lovely memories. I am sending a picture below:

Photo by the author : Flowering Jasmines

Read some beautiful stories of writers meeting

Dr. Gabriella Korosi and Maggie during their visit to India. Their visit was truly a celebration of East meets West.

Moon & Deep: An Enthralling Encounter to Cherish, Moments that nourish the soul

Pavan kumar: God Sent Me Three Angels, I can’t thank God enough

Affirmation: “I am excited to learn about other cultures and welcome diversity in my life.”

Quote: “See the world. It's more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories. Ask for no guarantees, ask for no security.”

― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

