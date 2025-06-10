Podcast: Giving Back to Earth and Humanity

Letter to Earth
by Gabriella Kőrösi
Dear Love,
What can I do for you today my dear Earth is what I do for you every day. I am here for you. I promise to care for you the way you are caring for me. I plant more trees and plants every day. I pick up trash when I see it on your streets. I walk gently on your surface. I stop and hear you when you speak. I take time to be with you like a gentle lover touching your surface with care. I let others know how much I care. I love you with all the affection from within. You are my first love, Earth. No question about it without you I would not be and I could not be. I think of you from the depths of my being. I am grateful for your kindness in letting me be here. I know your power. I know you could decide today enough is enough and torch humanity. I am grateful for your kindness in letting us be. I hope people will learn one day and unite all to celebrate and cherish you the way you deserve it to be. I hope one day distraction will turn into love so the next generations can enjoy your beauty and see your heart.
With Love,
Your humble child of Earth
