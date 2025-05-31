DEP Books Discussion with Preeti Singh

Editorial

by

Welcome, dear readers!

From the very beginning, at Dancing Elephants Press we’ve had stories become bridges, between hearts, across continents (with our writers meeting in person), and over the invisible lines that shape our lives.

Every article and book published at DEP shows the power of shared experience, the joy of collaboration, and our belief that words can change the world, with kindness and positivity.

I hope you enjoyed our dear

and

talking about two of the books. As you explore the articles and books featured here, we invite you to join us, read, reflect, and perhaps, share your own story.

Together, we can spread kindness, creativity, and understanding around the world.

DEP Published books

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi,

I believe we can change the world by one amazing book of positivity at a time.

Please find below the beautiful books we have published together and the articles that can give you more details about the books. The books can be found on multiple online platforms in both e-book and print formats.

Why do we write?

🌞🌞I write to create stories, share my experiences, have fun, and build a community of like-minded people.

🌞🌞For me writing is fun. I have a lot of stories and experiences in my head. It feels good to write my thoughts on paper or on the computer and share them with others.

It feels like the world is singing around me when I write. I can easily lose track of time and space and just write.

🌞🌞It is great to hear back from other people to find out how my thoughts are similar or different from their thoughts. It is always good to learn and hear ideas and experiences from others. I love the feedback from other writers and readers.

🌞🌞In 2022 and 2023 I published 3 books under Dancing Elephants Press. The first book Darkness and Light is a story collection book from my writings and thoughts in 2021. The book contains most of the blogs I have written on the Medium platform in 2021. There are COVID stories, loss, grief, happiness, and joy as well as recipes. I am grateful to

Dr Mehmet Yildiz and Dr. Preeti Singh for pre-reading this book and providing an introduction to the book.

🌞🌞After publishing this book and a few (5) before that included my stories I wanted to start publishing some books together with other authors.

Why? Well, why not?

🌞🌞I love the community we have built-in Dancing Elephants Press and the community and support that exists between authors, writers, and readers on the Medium platform. I wanted to take the next step and offer something that I had not seen before. Lifting up collaboration and support for each other, for each other’s stories to a higher level.

🌞🌞I thought, well we are writing together on Medium. Why not write together to create books to show the world who we are? Stories on Medium ansd Substack or any other online platform have a life span. People generally do not go back and read stories that were published more than a month ago. It is time to create books from our stories.

🌞🌞I believe that our stories have a lot to offer to anyone picking up any of these books. The great thing about it is that you can just read one story when you have time or read all. With the fast pace of society, it is great to have books where you can just read a story in 5 minutes when you have time and hear someone’s experience.

Reading stories from across cross cultures, and cross countries is magical.

🌞🌞I love that people from Dancing Elephants Press responded to the call with open hearts and agreed to write a book together. Now, that we have 2 books out with amazing stories it is time to switch gears a little and take a poetry book. Our Poetry book “Moments of Eternity” turned out to be an amazing collection of poetry.

🌞🌞I would like to say thank you to all the amazing writers, authors, and readers of Dancing Elephants Press and Medium for your kindness and support throughout our projects.

Thank you for being here. I see you. I hear your stories.

The Invisible Lines of Poverty January /2025

13 amazing authors got together to share their experiences on poverty, what we had seen, learned, observed, lived, and acknowledged. We felt that this was an extremely important topic that needed to be explored and talked about. We have looked at poverty from many different angles and shared stories from personal experiences in the book. This book touches the heart very deeply. The stories shared are painful lessons from life.

Book authors/editors

Dr. Gabriella Korosi, Annelise Lords, Dr. Preeti Singh, DR Rawson — The Possibilist, Warren Brown, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, B.R. Shenoy, Buddhi Ruparathna, Karsten Ramser, Bonnie Lieberman, Pamela Avila, Pamela Grant and Rose Santayana

Dr. Preeti Singh The Invisible Lines of Povertyis a wonderful multi-faceted anthology that delves deep into the complex realities of poverty through essays, reflections, and narratives contributed by a diverse group of authors.The work is distinctive due to its holistic approach. It integrates personal anecdotes, philosophical perspectives, and global analyses to challenge the different aspects and thoughts about poverty.The Invisible Lines of Povertyis more than a book; it is a call to action. It discusses the society’s complacency and encourages readers to recognize the systemic and personal dimensions of poverty.

Annelise Lords Growing up in poverty, I wished it on no one.But then, I realized that it was part of my life’s journey.Life put me there for a reason. I hate poverty and view it as pain. Reading the Invisible Lines Of Poverty, my first thought was that no lines in or to poverty are invisible. I can see them. All of them. As I feasted on more, I found the lines. Poverty means different things to all of us, and many humans really don’t know they are poor. I live among many who allow its cycle to continue for several generations. This book opens many different doors and ideas about poverty’s meaning. It shows its stages, including The Emotional Side of Poverty. Yes, poverty has many sides, and these writers share their personal, deep-rooted experiences living and tasting poverty along with their inspirational survival stories and ideas that can help humanity.

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár TheInvisibleLinesofPovertysucceeds in making readers see poverty in a more human and complex way. It is a thought-provoking and interactive anthology, challenging readers to think differently about poverty. It looks at both the physical aspects of not having enough money or resources, and the emotional and spiritual sides of feeling poor. The book encourages readers to reflect on their own understanding of poverty and consider how they can make a difference.

B.R. Shenoy I was fortunate to grow up with everything I needed and more. But every time my family and I drive through the downtown of a major city, I’m reminded of the reality so many faces. Homeless people living on the streets, holding signs, or coming up to car windows asking for food — it’s impossible to ignore. Traveling to poorer countries has shown me even more. I’ve seen people living in slums,and entire families surviving in homes pieced together with scraps. In some places, there’s no zoning, and you’ll see a mansion sitting right next to a slum. That contrast stays with you.

Karsten Ramser Poverty is not merely an external condition but a reflection of humanity’s collective consciousness. Rooted in self-centered priorities, it persists because individuals prioritize personal needs over collective well-being. Wealth and poverty are inseparable; in our actual society material affluence exists only at the expense of others. Blaming elites alone oversimplifies the issue. Instead, humanity must transcend pre-personal and personal levels of consciousness, where self-interest dominates, and adopt a transpersonal perspective focused on compassion, interconnectedness, and shared responsibility.

Intelligence Human V/S Artificial, published in April 2024. Written by 24 amazing authors from Medium.

After months of collaboration writing articles and last-minute surprises, 24 magical authors participated in creating this book to become a masterpiece. This book represents the beginning of writers coming together to speak for Humanity and Human writing and creating.

🐘DEP AI vs. HI BOOK EDITORS/AUTHORS🐘

DR Rawson — The Possibilist, Maryan Pelland OnText.com and Dr. Gabriella Korosi

🐘🐘DEP AI vs. HI BOOK AUTHORS🐘🐘

Dr. Preeti Singh, Warren Brown, Annelise Lords, Lisa Precious / Smiley Blue, Libby Shively McAvoy, Alison McBain, Seda Anbarcı, Janin Lyndovsky, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, Phyllis Haynes, Lewiscoaches, Terry Day, Bjoern, Gabriel Piemonte, Rui Alves, James Bellerjeau, Buddhi Ruparathna, Dan Pelland, CJ Coop, LC Lynch and Gary L. Friedman.

Gary L. Friedman Worried about all of the noise being made about Artificial Intelligence? Don’t know whether to believe the hype or the apocalyptic predictions? Losing sleep over our all-too-certain dystopian future?

In this collection of essays, 25 experts from a variety of different fields provide perspective and insight into what AI is and isn’t, contrasting the crucial differences of AI vs. Human Intelligence (it’s more nuanced than you think), and the surprising ways they can work synergistically.

After reading this book you will come away with a level-headed, non-polarized understanding of the technologies, potential benefits to society, and the potential pitfalls we all must be aware of to steer the technology in the right direction, be it technologically or legally. (And you will be better armed to see through the marketing hype!)

Rick Allen The greatest danger posed to creators by AI is not AI itself; it is human misuse of AI and the laziness and greed prompting that misuse. — Rick Allen, 2022

My involvement in this remarkable book is negligible. Having spent close to three decades in IT and Network Security, I witnessed the browser wars firsthand. We were assured that Google and its rivals were merely examining metadata during their web crawls. This was a lie. They were ‘scraping’ content and any other data they could get their hands on, all in the name of cataloging for their search engines. Their spiders or data gatherers were active 24/7, and they still are. We were even given instructions to add code to prevent our pages from being scanned by these search engines. Yet another lie.

A little more than 15 years ago, I was becoming a bit paranoid. On my own site, I hid a page from the spiders according to their instructions. I inserted many paragraphs of public domain text on that page, with a few changes to the non-essential words. I didn’t change the meaning, only the wording. Within 2 years, I found those paragraphs using a Google search. The other paragraphs found did not have the changes I had planted. The concept of internet privacy seems to be a farce.

This book is not just a recommendation; it is a necessity if you have any regard for truth or integrity. Here are my thoughts on the profound insights it offers.

The profound influence of AI on human creativity and intellectual property presents us with crucial ethical and social dilemmas that demand our attention. As AI technologies, such as natural language processing, advance in their ability to mimic human speech and generate text, they also bring with them risks. One such risk is the unauthorized use of human-created content. This has already led to potential legal disputes and has put the livelihoods of creators at risk. The text underscores the immediate need for transparent and fair practices in AI development, advocating for solutions that uphold and protect human creativity and contributions. It urges readers to recognize and uphold human intelligence in the digital era.

Gabriella’s voice in the narrative underscores a deep appreciation for traditional forms of storytelling, valuing the emotional depth and authenticity that come from human experiences. Celebrating the rich, longstanding tradition of storytelling that evolves from oral histories to digital writings, the text emphasizes the unique connection and understanding that human creators bring to narratives. Unlike AI, human storytellers engage with their audience profoundly emotionally, making a compelling case for the irreplaceable value of human writers.

The discussion of AI’s potential unfolds within a context of ambivalence, illustrating a dystopian future where AI may dominate, reminiscent of scenarios from “The Matrix” and “The Terminator.” Such portrayals serve as cautionary tales about the risks of AI surpassing human control and lacking emotional and ethical judgment. However, the narrative also recognizes the embedded role of AI in modern life, its utility in various fields, and its potential to complement human capabilities, ultimately advocating for a balance where human qualities are not overshadowed by technological advances.

The ethical quandaries continue with a focus on AI’s impact on the arts, particularly concerning the rights and recognition of artists. Issues such as the unauthorized use of images and artworks by AI platforms like MidJourney and Stable Diffusion highlight significant copyright and ethical violations. The introduction of technologies like Glaze, designed to protect artists’ works from being exploited by AI, underscores a growing movement toward defending artistic integrity and supporting creators to ensure they are recognized and compensated appropriately.

Echoing these concerns, the text calls for a reevaluation of the balance between technological innovation and ethical responsibility. This plea is reinforced by the seasoned perspectives of writers and artists who witness firsthand how AI can dilute the authenticity and quality of creative works. Stricter regulations and transparent practices in AI usage are necessary to protect intellectual property and ensure the sustainability of creative professions. As AI continues to infiltrate various aspects of life, the imperative grows for all involved to discern and choose responsibly between AI assistance and the indispensable value of genuine human creativity.

“Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for human intelligence; it is a tool to amplify human creativity and ingenuity.” — Fei-Fei Li,

When I think deeply about AI, several words come to mind — artificial, inorganic, plastic, fake, dangerous, impersonal, disconnected, anti-human. By comparison, when I think about HI, words like creation, organic, blossoming, growth, nature, truth, heartfelt, honesty, integrity, love, and earth come to mind. — Lisa Precious

“Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks.” — Bill Gates

This is a call for responsible technology use while respecting and protecting the rights and contributions of human artists.

Human intelligence should flourish with the human race. We don’t want to underestimate the power of the physical, mental, emotional, and soulful experiences we get to be a part of. If we compromise our human interactions and hand them over to artificial intelligence, it might make tasks easier, but this story tells what the cost could be. We should build and nurture human relationships through human intelligence for a better tomorrow. — Buddhi Ruparathna

As a writer and an Artist, I have learned that our authenticity is our greatest quality. How we interact with the world through our thoughts, senses, emotions, and the deeper connection of Soul to Soul is uniquely ours.

I know a screenwriter and storyteller named Seda Anbarci, who wrote an article titled “AI Artist” Is Not a Thing/Term. Her piece didn’t pull any punches. It went right to the heart of the matter.

She wrote, “You shouldn’t order an article/book/poem/ or a script from AI, then post it with your name on it and call yourself a writer. YOU ARE NOT A WRITER.”

The Gates Of Hell — April 2024 by Sue/Zsuzsanna Partik -Published by Dancing Elephants Press, Bilingual version English/Hungarian and English version. Sue is an amazing writer on trauma, health, and recovery. She teaches through her novels. This is her first novel published in English.

The Eastern Washington Scablands March (online)/April (print)2024

The author of this book, Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, went out to the Eastern Washington Scablands in April 2023 with a group of veterans with Veteran Rites. Gabriella’s connection to Veteran Rites is through working with veterans as a nurse and as a family member with multiple people connected in her life with the military.

An amazing book of friendship written by Dr. Preeti Singh and Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Image by authors

5 editors create magic together:

Written by Annelise Lords, Dr. Preeti Singh, Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles

Sharing Randomly and Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Review by Annelise Lords

A poetry book 101 Universal Messages created by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

created by Gabriella

Moments of Eternity — Poetry book collection by 15 amazing poets — Published in August 2023

Book Cover created by Author — flower image by Annelise Lords

A review from Annelise Lords

More from Dr. Gabriella Korosi

DEP’s 1 st Collaborative Poetry Book Authors:

William J Spirdione, Monoreena Acharjee Majumdar, Garima Sharma, Buddhi Ruparathna, Sanghita Pal, Leah Lynch, Warren “Storyteller” Brown, Christopher Grant, Divya Goswami, Lisa Precious / Smiley Blue, NancyO, Carmen Micsa, MA in English, podcaster, Dr. Fatima Imam

Authors/Editors:

Annelise Lords, Dr. Preeti Singh, Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles and Dr. Gabriella Korosi

The Joy of Life — A beautiful collection of stories created by 11 writers — Published in July 2023

Book Cover created by Author — flower image by Annelise Lords

DEP’s 2nd Collaborative Book Authors:

Carmen Micsa, MA in English, podcaster, Jennifer Dunne, Umme Salma, Annelise Lords, Shubha Apte, Dr. Fatima Imam, GnanVi_Speaks and Aarti Tailor

Authors/editors:

Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles, Dr. Preeti Singh, Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness — A comprehensive collection on Health created by 21 amazing writers — Published December 2022

Holistic Journeys Toward Wellness is created by authors all around the world coming from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Holistic Journeys Toward Wellness is a book with a conglomeration of different perspectives and unique points of view. In an ever-changing time, what could be better than positivity, mindfulness, motivation, and advice on health, wellness, exercises, and some delicious recipes shared? Want to read some articles that can help you look at health and well-being from a new angle? A group of international writers came together to share the world with you through their own eyes. With different backgrounds and experiences, this book is a world of wisdom!

This project came to be with the sole purpose of helping others and spreading all-around positivity, and joy that can change your life’s motto. This book will inspire you to read, reflect and revitalize! What is unique about this book is that each author also published these articles on the Medium blog platform in the Dancing Elephants Press publication. The authors share their personal stories and unique ideas, and experiences.

The group worked 6 months on 5 articles each plus additional editing time to create this book. As the reader, anyone can go on the platform and interact with their favorite authors, ask questions or add a comment to their article, and read more of their work. This book is the way to keep these meaningful and creative articles around for a long time to come.

created by Author November 2022

DEP’s 1st collaborative book, Authors:

Jennifer Dunne, Bingz Huang, Libby Shively McAvoy, Monoreena Acharjee Majumdar, Trista Signe Ainsworth, Yana Bostongirl, Tamil, CARMEN F MICSA, Natalie Gasper, Rane Kelze, Sally Prag, Dr. Preeti Singh, Art Bram, Purbita Chakraborty, Umme Salma, Pene Hodge, Lola Rosario, Anjali Joshi

Authors/editors:

Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles, Sharing Randomly, Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Darkness and Light — A collection of Stories by Gabriella from 2021 — Published January 2022

Cover art painted/ created by Author

Thank you for reading and following our book publishing adventures.

May your day be joyful,

Gabriella

