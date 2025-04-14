A Great New Book: Train Your Brain by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz

Editorial by Gabriella

The book Train Your Brain for Healthier and Happier life is another amazing and practical book by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz. Dr. Mehmet combines research, the scientific experience and his personal knowledge into one great book. Every single person can find something new and interesting about themselves and how the brain functions in this book. Dr. Mehmet Yildiz is a wonderful author, a knowledgeable researcher and a kind hearted human being who brings a positive influence to this world with this words and actions.

His new book is available on multiple websites including Barnes and Noble website and on demand printing. One can read the book online, listen to it or get a hard copy like I did.

photo by Gabriella

Purpose of the Book: Train Your Brain for a Healthier and Happier Life

by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz

I want to inspire you to discover the remarkable potential of your mind with simple yet powerful words in a storytelling and conversational style. With over five decades of research, experimentation, and collaboration with leading experts in neuroscience, psychiatry, endocrinology, and metabolic health, I have created this book to share a holistic approach to enhancing mental performance and overall well-being.

Discover the Marvel of the Brain

The human brain is a dynamic, adaptive organ with an unmatched capacity for growth, learning, and change. Through this book, I want to guide you in understanding how to:

Encourage neurogenesis and neuroplasticity-the brain's ability to create new neurons and adapt to challenges.

Build cognitive reserves to support your mental flexibility as you age.

Understand intuition and metacognition for deeper self-awareness and creativity.

A Holistic and Innovative Approach

Unlike many books on brain health, this guide integrates practices rooted in scientific discoveries and personal experience. From daily meditation and intermittent fasting to neurobics and thermogenesis with cold showers, ice baths, and saunas, I share strategies that have profoundly impacted my life. My studies with centenarians and explorations of artificial intelligence and neurocomputing offer additional insights to inspire your journey.

Practical Tools and Personalized Guidance

I want to help you adopt practical tools that align with your unique needs, including:

Lifestyle changes to support your mental and emotional well-being.

Evidence-based dietary and exercise routines to improve brain health.

Emerging technologies that can enhance your cognitive abilities.

A section of the book by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz

I believe that it is essential that writers and authors support each other and share each other’s writings, publications and books.

Gabriella with Train Your Brain Book -self image

Check out this great book and all it has to offer for our brains and to create a healthier and happier life which we can all benefit from.

