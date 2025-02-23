Image photographed by Gabriella

Introducing a magnificent book and writer.

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen is one of those books that one starts and can not put down. Although the book is over 400 pages when I first read it as a beta reader I finished it in 2 days. I could not do anything else I just wanted to find out what would happen next. As of today I have read the book twice and read parts of it for the third time. Looking forward to reading again by holding a physical copy of the book in my hand.

L.E.Austen with her books The Holy Doves - image photographed by Gabriella

What is this book about?

“When the Universe is filled with a brilliant flash of blinding light, Bria Tanaka and Joseph Pirelli have no idea that their lives are about to change in unimaginable ways. Chosen by Inanna to become the parents of the new Messiah, Bria and Joseph are soon the focus of a secret and bloody conflict between two rival Catholic Brotherhoods for the soul of the church and the continued existence of all humanity. A captivating religious thriller.

This book examines the possibility of the second coming of a Messiah to once again save humanity..” L.E. Austen

I simply love this book so much. This book and one of the best books I have read in my life.

Check out this video recommendation and reading from Gabriella on The Holy Doves

Where to buy the book - available on multiple online and print-on-demand platforms as well as a direct copy request from the publisher and the author.

I am very grateful for this wonderful book and for L.E.Austen personally signing a copy of the book for me. Check out the short video below of her signing my book.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2IckYBAxm8Y?feature=share

About the author L.E.Austin

“L.E Austen grew up in the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Northwest. She now calls Northern New Mexico her home. Always fascinated by ancient history and cultures, L.E.'s interest in Western civilization's spiritual beliefs and mythologies led her to explore how these stories shaped the social norms and defined us as a people. The Holy Doves is a thought-provoking thriller that explores society's changing views of the concept of God and how formalized religions have influenced our lives.”

I personally know L.E. Austin and she is a wonderful and charismatic woman with magical words, amazing cooking, and great hospitality. She has great care and compassion for her family, people, and the future of our world.

Thank you for reading and please check out this amazing book and author,

Gabriella

Resources and references

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-holy-doves-l-e-austen/1146329911

http://leausten.com/sample-page/

http://jasonsmusicpublishing.com/the-holy-doves/

https://www.dailylobo.com/article/2025/02/new-mexico-author-presents-on-the-holy-doves-at-wheels-museum

