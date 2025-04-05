Nature's Magic

Nature brings us peace, joy, serenity and being in the moment. Standing by the river and watching the river flow with its natural way brings calmness to my being. It is just simply being. Nothing else matters. No worries. No planning. In the moment watching the flow of nature. Being in with nature. Forming a connection. I am one with you. I am one with the river, the earth, the air. I am one with the plants, the trees and the birds. I am simply just being in the moment feeling the serenity and the connection with no agenda. I am and I am everyone and everything at the same time.

Welcome to my world.

Thank you for watching and reading serenity calming moments with me.

May your day bring love, kindness and creativity.

Love,

Gabriella

Deschutes River Bend, Oregon at Newberry National Volcanic Monument