Editorial by Gabriella

I have met Dr Mehmet Yildiz many years ago now after I started to write on the Medium platform. I published my book chapters in Illumination book chapters and he become very supportive of my work in Addiction. Dr Mehmet Yildiz had reviewed a few books for me in DEP and also for other writers who write in DEP and Illumination. When he reached out to me to review his latest book it was an honor to take a look, read and review his book. I am very grateful for this wonderful author, mentor and friend.

Cortisol plays a crucial role in our health and well being. I was very excited to see this wonderful book coming out by a well known and respected author Dr Mehmet Yildiz. I believe this book needs to be on the bookshelves of every health care professional and anyone who is interested in supporting their own health and well being.

A personal transformation for Dr Mehmet Yildiz inspired him to share his knowledge, experience and wisdom with others in his book Cortisol Clarity.

Dr Mehmet Yildiz states in his book that he developed symptoms that he wanted to change:

“Over time, the demands of work, parenting, and personal

ambition escalated, and my symptoms worsened. I experienced

chronic joint pain, muscle loss, and digestive issues.

My mind felt foggy, and my once-boundless energy was replaced

by exhaustion”

I think many of us can relate to these issues and the overwhelm in life that can visit any time creating stress and unhealthy habits. As Dr Mehmet Yildiz mentions inn his book many of us have the tendency to help others in their health care goals while ignoring our own issues.

When he noticed he needed the change these steps helped to improve his life:

“made gradual changes: replacing high-intensity runs with

gentle walks, swapping coffee for cold showers, improving

my sleep environment, and addressing emotional stress

through mindfulness, meditation, flow-state, and joyful

hobbies. Each adjustment brought noticeable improvements”

I am sure that many people including myself have experienced that changes are necessary to support our health and well being.

How can one help a fellow author? leave a review, be a beta reader, write a review on any platform buy a book.

snip by Gabriella

What can happen in the body when cortisol is elevated long term?

Dr Mehmet Yildiz discusses in his book the problems that can arise

“Stubborn belly fat because cortisol signals the

body to store energy for emergencies.

• Blood sugar imbalances that increase the risk of

insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

• Sleep disturbances, as high cortisol levels make it

harder to relax and fall asleep.

• Weakened immunity, leaving you more vulnerable

to infections.

• Brain fog and memory issues, because cortisol,

when prolonged, can shrink areas of the brain like

the hippocampus.”

Dr Mehmet Yildiz provides a great analysis and support on how to help and support the body to become a healthier and happier human being.

More about the Author Dr Mehmet Yildiz

“DrMehmet Yildiz is a scientist, researcher, and technologist who worked as a Distinguished Enterprise Architect certified by the Open Group in multi-billion projects until 2021. Working in the IT and healthcare industry over the last 42 years, leading complex enterprise projects for large corporate organizations like IBM, Siemens, and Microsoft, he focuses on cutting-edge technology solutions. He is a seasoned writer and the author of multiple books on technology, health, science, and content development,

combining decades of experience in science, technology, enterprise

architecture, and corporate business leadership. With an academic, research, innovation, and invention background, Dr. Yildiz has made significant contributions to content creation, marketing, strategy, and digital innovation.

As the chief editor and owner of 15 prominent publications on Medium, he has built a thriving community of over 34,000 writers, supporting them in their creative journeys. His expertise extends to Medium and Substack, where he continues cultivating a large, engaged community, guiding

writers to discover their unique voices, grow their audiences, and develop sustainable newsletter-based businesses. In addition to his 15 publications on Medium, owning three persona publications on Substack, one for health and wellness, one for technology, and another for content management, he gained over 30,000 subscribers. In his recent book Substack Mastery and Advanced Substack Toolkit, Dr. Yildiz distilled decades of knowledge into actionable in-sights, offering writers practical strategies to succeed in today’s competitive digital landscape.

You can connect with the author on several platforms linked to his website digitalmehmet.com”

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

