May Your Day Be Joyful With Laughter And Dance

Dancing Elephants Press is always looking at new ways to spread positivity and expand support for our writers and authors.

We are happy and enthusiastic to invite writers and readers to contribute to our publication. We have been working tirelessly to create the weekly magazines, recruit new writers, and work out various details. The planning began last year, and we have already received many wonderful articles from many of you.

About Dancing Elephants Press Publications

DEP design Team in the image you can see DR Rawson, Gabriella Korosi, Rick Allen, and Libby Shively McAvoy in addition of course some of our books and many elephants:)

Dr. Gabriella Korosi, DEP founder and chief editor, has shared how it all started:

I created Dancing Elephants Press so that we can bring positive change to the world together. My vision is to build supportive community connections, positivity, joy, hope, and care for each other and the environment around us. New beginnings for this Universe and Humanity. Dancing Elephants Press builds on providing emotional and mental support, spirituality, and open minds. Spread joy, peace, laughter, and dance.

I would like to tell you more about what we are looking for in our collaborators and some guidelines about how you can contribute to our publication.

Guidelines for Writers

1) We welcome stories and poetry that spread a positive message on the following topics: positivity, life experience, joy, peace, and happiness.

Occasionally we will introduce themes. We will announce these in the chat. The story should have a positive tone and a shred of hope. Nothing with violence, or a political agenda or anything that has to do with hate against anyone will be accepted. We do individual stories as well as magazines or special highlights. We are also open to any suggestions, if you have an idea contact us and if we can we will try to make it happen. We like to think outside of the box.

2) We offer the following incentives to our writers:

Visibility:

Dancing Elephants Press is a boosting publication on the Medium platform with close to 2k followers. Here on Substack, we have more than 700 subscribers who receive an email whenever a post is published. Publishing with DEP will offer you a different audience and reach for your writing. New writers will enter a community of positive support.

We support our publications by marketing our posts on Substack Notes, Medium, LinkedIn, Bluesky, and other social media platforms.

DEP also collaborates and supports other publications on Medium and Substack including Illumination and Tiny Tales Press.

Editing:

We have a team of experienced editors. We will proofread and offer feedback on your draft if needed, for free.

DEP is a community focused on unity and positivity

Created by DEP Design Team

Writers are valued for their work and who they are. We will start weekly chats where you are welcome to join with ideas and questions. Stay tuned and subscribe!

Financial Incentives: When our newsletter gets enough paid subscribers and sponsors, we will devise some schemes to reward our writers. Our editors and promotion team are working on the details behind the scenes.

3) Your contributions:

We may accept previously published essays from DEP Medium, if the story was boosted, featured or recommended for boost.

If you would like to write with Dancing Elephants Press, please follow the guidelines below:

Send a direct message to Gabriella with a link to your profile on Substack and/or Medium. Then we can have a chat and hopefully invite you to be a writer. We need your email address to do this. Send your proposed article for submission to DEP’s e-mail address.

Explore the other posts in the publication and link one of your favorites to help grow our community. You could also add a tipping button linking to KoFi or other tipping platforms.

We will check your draft and will tell you in the chat when it will be published or offer some editing feedback before that.

Dear readers and subscribers,

You help spread positivity and engage in meaningful conversations while engaging and supporting our newsletter. Our community is made of supportive, continuous learners, creatives, and curious individuals.

I am happy to answer any questions in the comments or via DMs.

Have questions or need clarifications? Do not hesitate to get in touch with us via email at: dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or via a private note, or a comment on this post.

Dancing Elephant Press Mission Statement by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

🐘🐘Please e-mail us your contact information so we can add you to our DEP Community on Signal if you are not a participant yet. This invitation is open to any DEP writers.🐘🐘 We also write books together:

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) were written by Medium writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

For Our Writers: Thank you for being here with us at Dancing Elephants Press and helping spread positivity to the world.

With love from your editors:

