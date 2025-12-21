Dancing Elephants Press

Interview with L.E. Austen the author of The Holy Doves with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dec 21, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video interview with L.E. Austen, the author of The Holy Doves! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I am very excited to have Lauren here with us today. And we are going to talk about many different things. Mainly, we are going to talk about this amazing book called The Holy Doves that she has written. Lauren is an amazing human being. I am grateful that she has agreed to discuss her book with us today. A book 20 years in the making that was written and rewritten to become an amazing masterpiece.

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Check out a previous article on the Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Featuring The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and L.E. Austen
·
Feb 23
Featuring The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Introducing a magnificent book and writer.

Read full story

Resources and references

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-holy-doves-l-e-austen/1146329911

http://leausten.com/sample-page/

http://jasonsmusicpublishing.com/the-holy-doves/

https://www.dailylobo.com/article/2025/02/new-mexico-author-presents-on-the-holy-doves-at-wheels-museum

Support Dancing Elephants Press, and, Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi ’s work by donating

https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress

Please check out any of our books by searching for Dancing Elephants Publications online.

DEP books collection article on Medium

https://medium.com/dancing-elephants-press/books-published-by-dancing-elephants-press-publications-5949873a916d?source=user_profile_page---------4-------------32350af9b775----------------------

Thank you for visiting,

Gabriella

