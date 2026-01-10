Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Annelise Lords discussing The Invisible lines of Poverty

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. A special thank you for Annelise Lords for this important discussion about poverty and for sharing her personal experience.

Affiliate links to our book can be found here

The Invisible Lines of Poverty e- book https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

paperback Paperback https://amzn.to/4br808s

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com