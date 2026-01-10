Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Annelise Lords discussing The Invisible lines of Poverty

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Annelise Lords's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Annelise Lords
Jan 10, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app. A special thank you for Annelise Lords for this important discussion about poverty and for sharing her personal experience.

Affiliate links to our book can be found here

The Invisible Lines of Poverty e- book https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

paperback Paperback https://amzn.to/4br808s

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture