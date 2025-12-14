Nature Walk Book Cover Reveal

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Welcome to a quick reveal for our book cover.



Nature Walks Across Continents is a book that brings a discussion of nature, life, poetry, art, recipes, parenting, photography, gardening, and creativity to your doorstep. The conversation is between the two authors, Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, and people who have logged into our nature walk live sessions. Nature is part of our everyday life. This book fosters the connection between nature and humanity. The authors share the joy of being outdoors in multiple countries between the United States and Europe. They visit parks, beaches, rivers, and forests across continents, and share tips on what works for them in life to stay connected. The conversations are in real time with small edits for the book’s readability. The two women authors share their love of connection and nature with each other and their audience, with love and empathy.



Welcome to the Weaving Connections Series. You are holding in your hand the first book we have created. This book has a strong connection to nature, and it is about many things, as life is a woven carpet of many strings combined. Connection is an essential part of life. Each step we take every day, each moment in our lives, connects to something or someone. The connection can be to ourselves, to the spiritual realm, to people who have moved on to the other side, to family and friends, to plants and animals, a place in nature, or to the elements.



Available at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/weaving-connections-nature-walks-across-continents-gabriella-korosi/1148923302;jsessionid=5F4A7D5879243D2C1B42495E9825F8FE.prodny_store01-atgap04?ean=2940183488913



https://books.apple.com/us/book/weaving-connections-nature-walks-across-continents/id6756377355



https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1921240



Print book and audiobook are in the process and will be coming soon.

The two Gabriella’s

https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress