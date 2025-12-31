Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

DEP 2025 Book Recommendations

Magical Words by Amazing Authors and Writers
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Annelise Lords, Preeti Singh, and 3 others
Dec 31, 2025

Welcome to DEP’s 2025 Book Recommendations. I hope you have enjoyed the little video I had put together. Join us for amazing books, writers, and authors.

The most recent book from our Weaving Connections series: Nature Walks Across Continents by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Our Nature book is available as an e-book and in print as well on multiple platforms.

Nature Walk Book Cover Reveal

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
·
December 14, 2025
Nature Walk Book Cover Reveal

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Read full story

Slow Walks, Honest Conversations, Weaving Connections

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
·
December 12, 2025
Slow Walks, Honest Conversations, Weaving Connections

Lately, I’m running on three things: happy thoughts, coffee, and a book launch.

Read full story

A great book written by multiple authors from DEP. Warren Brown , Annelise Lords , Phyllis Haynes, Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi , Gabriela Trofin-Tatár , Maryan Pelland Pen2Profit , DR Rawson

What are your thoughts about AI? How does it affect our lives?

Artificial Intelligence DR vs AI

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and DR Rawson
·
September 25, 2025
Artificial Intelligence DR vs AI

Dancing Elephants Press Audio Chapters presents:

Read full story

A wonderful book by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Reading From The Book Cortisol Clarity by Mehmet Yildiz

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr Mehmet Yildiz
·
September 23, 2025
Reading From The Book Cortisol Clarity by Mehmet Yildiz

Today I’m going to read and talk about the book by Dr Mehmet Yildiz and his book Cortisol Clarity, a practical guide to understanding and optimizing your stress hormone.

Read full story

Audiobooks - written by many amazing writers and editors, including but not limited to DR Rawson , Dr Mehmet Yildiz , Warren Brown , Libby Shively McAvoy , Gabriela Trofin-Tatár , Annelise Lords , Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Rick Allen, Sharing Randomly , Maryan Pelland Pen2Profit , Phyllis Haynes

Audio Books from DEP, Tiny Tales Press and Illumination/Substack Mastery by Dr. Mehmet Yildz

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Annelise Lords, and 14 others
·
August 25, 2025
Audio Books from DEP, Tiny Tales Press and Illumination/Substack Mastery by Dr. Mehmet Yildz

Books can reach us in many different ways.

Read full story

Emergency preparedness book from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness At Community and Hospital Levels

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr. Frazier Beatty
·
August 9, 2025
Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness At Community and Hospital Levels

A new book has been submitted for publication and will be available shortly as an e-book, a printed book, and an audiobook.

Read full story

A wonderful book by L.E. Austen

Featuring The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and L.E. Austen
·
February 23, 2025
Featuring The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Introducing a magnificent book and writer.

Read full story

Another wonderful book by Dr Mehmet Yildiz about our stress hormone Cortisol.

Meet an Amazing Author and His New Book. Book Review: Cortisol Clarity by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr Mehmet Yildiz
·
January 24, 2025
Meet an Amazing Author and His New Book. Book Review: Cortisol Clarity by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

May health be our guide. GK

Read full story

A wonderful book by Rue McKenrick

DEP Proudly Presents An Amazing Book: The Story of The American Perimeter Trail Volume 1 West: A 14,000 Mile Journey

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Rue McKenrick
·
November 15, 2025
DEP Proudly Presents An Amazing Book: The Story of The American Perimeter Trail Volume 1 West: A 14,000 Mile Journey

DEP is proud to announce an amazing book that we published this month. This is a second edition of this wonderful book. Volume 2 is in the works now by Rue. A story of a trail and a true lived experience. I have read this book a few times now, and it always brings so much emotion into my heart.

Read full story

A wonderful book by Santayana Rose

A Remarkable Story: Missing Innocents Book Launch by DEP Publishing

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Phyllis Haynes
·
November 20, 2025
A Remarkable Story: Missing Innocents Book Launch by DEP Publishing

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Read full story

