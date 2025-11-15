DEP Proudly Presents An Amazing Book: The Story of The American Perimeter Trail Volume 1 West: A 14,000 Mile Journey

On the Trail Rue at Sierra Nevada, CA

DEP is proud to announce an amazing book that we published this month. This is a second edition of this wonderful book. Volume 2 is in the works now by Rue. A story of a trail and a true lived experience. I have read this book a few times now, and it always brings so much emotion into my heart.

Design by Rue McKenrick

“ Conservation is not just a policy, it’s a journey!”

~Rue

A Review

On the trail, Ritter Range, CA, photo by Rue

By Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

I met Rue last year through a mutual friend. Before meeting him, my friend handed me his book. This book. The first edition. I knew immediately that I would love this book. I love nature and people who support nature. Rue was not feeling well and still made time to come and meet me before I was leaving Bend, Oregon. I was already starting on the book before I met him. I immediately liked Rue and felt like I had known him forever as we started to talk. We talked about this book, the trail, and life. We had a great conversation and have had many more great conversations since. I love this book, the pure truthfulness and rawness of it. Rue is not painting a pretty picture. He tells the story the way it is. Together with the beauty, the pain, the suffering, the attempt made on his own in the wild, with the humble times when he realized he needed help. Rue is passionate about this trail, the APT - American Perimeter Trail. It is a mission with the pure intent to create something meaningful that shows the beauty of nature in America. Something to use by everyone. Embrace nature, with its purity, joy, and dangers. Storytelling from the heart, this book is one of a kind. I recommend this book with the highest compliment from one nature lover to another, from one storyteller to another. It is my honor to prepare and publish this book for its second edition and spread the word about this great trail to the world.

May all lovers of nature, backpackers, families, hikers, bikers, little humans, and animals find inspiration from Rue’s stories. May this dream become a reality. Rue, thank you for sharing your love of nature and APT with us, and thank you for allowing me to play a little part in your vision.

Love,

Gabriella

A Vision

Trail life photo on the trail by Rue

by

Here is the long and the short of it. I was at a ski hill during a snowstorm. Returning to the lift, my eye caught a map of the ski area on a distant wall. In my mind’s eye, I pictured a U.S. map overlaid with the ski area rendering. There were trails and connectors going all about in a web. A thought struck me that I could create a conservation corridor that followed a big loop around the “Lower 48.” It would be a continuous green zone to protect the flora, fauna, and people that are the American beauty. Folks would come together from all over to enjoy strolling along the Earth. I would put a hiking trail right in the middle of the conservation corridor to foster a sense of community stewardship. The trail would connect small villages all across America and bring commerce to economically depressed communities. Further, the route would go directly through university campuses, providing opportunities for outdoor classrooms and ecological and geological studies.

I determined that the only way to create a 14,000-mile conservation corridor was to give it a purpose that people could identify with besides its intrinsic value.

Hence, the concept of developing the swath for recreation. I could not conceive of a way to create the corridor without the trail, nor the trail without a protected corridor. I was a conservationist first and a backpacker second. By the time I reached the top of the mountain, it was settled. I would backpack and scout the whole thing and create the route as I trekked it on its first thru-hike. In this way, I could be certain that the route was functional and safe. There would be thousands of miles with no trail, but I could hike those to identify where it should go. Well, I had no idea what to name it or how to get started. I only shared this vision with two other people. One of them was a founder of a National Scenic Trail. They told me not to bother because not only was it impossible to build, but it was just as impossible to hike. I didn’t tell anyone else after that. Not because I was afraid of criticism, but who is going to invest love or guidance into an individual that may be gone for years? It was 2008, the Year of the Frog. True Story.

Love,

Rue

Share

You can find this amazing book in many online, print-on-demand, and audiobook outlets.