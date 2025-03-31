Self- Image of the author Astoria, Oregon 2025

Poetry is a music for the heart. GK

Hear a recent poem I wrote in the early morning:

Early Morning Poetry by Gabriella

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Poetry from the heart. Walking out in the early morning a poem come to me. Early Morning In the quiet early morning I am standing here Amongst the trees, Below the sky I feel the earth, I feel nature. Its quiet besides the humming of the cars you can hear from far away the singing of the birds that come my way I am here in this moment as an observer of nature. Just listening, just being with no objectives'. I am here as a witness to kindness and love. To the beat of the trees, To the humming of the skies. I am witnessing the early morning Before the sun rise. I am here, Just standing with nothing and nowhere to go. I am here, Just to witness this moment like forever ago. The air is cool water droplets under my feet, Swaying back and forth the tree says: "have a good day my sweet" I am here just standing In the beautiful early morning today. I am here with you my darling Forever to stay. @3/14/2025 GK

I love writing poetry and always have as long as I remember. I did not realize at first all the health benefits of writing poetry. Poetry can be a way to manage stress and build resilience in our lives. Poetry can be a great way to express our power of words and release what needs to be released to the world.

Based on self-experience and responses from other people:

💥Poetry increase our mood

💥Decrease stress

💥Decrease the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety

💥Increase our language skills

💥Increase creativity

💥Increase mindfulness

When I write poetry I am not thinking of anything else. I am just writing and enjoying the process. I get into a “flow” state and just write from pure enjoyment. I play with words and see how they sound as I string them together.

In recent poetry workshops I held I received a lot of positive feedback from people. I asked people how they felt before the poetry writing workshop and how they felt after.

💥The before responses included: unamused, disjointed, anxious, unsettled, excited for a new self-care modality, does not write poetry, and stressed.

💥The after responses included: Love this!, strong decrease in stress (this was a response from multiple people), thank you for the space to create, thank you for the space to be vulnerable, thank you for sharing, a lot of Thank you’s, feeling much better, asking for future classes and workshops (multiple people), enjoyed writing my own poem, inspired, enjoyed the prompt (multiple people), enjoyed the freedom to share and the beautiful poems (multiple people), encouraged, amazing, great opportunity to come together in community, nourishing, and supportive environment.

In my last poetry workshop, I was reading a poem that I recently wrote about Hope.

Hope Today

Hope strikes the horizon.

In the darkest moment,

That inner light screams.

I am here, do not forget me.

Hope shows up when needed.

In the simplest actions today.

With the sun shining, smiles are flying.

The sky turns blue, the birds sing a clue.

Hope touches my shoulders.

I am here today with love.

Kindness stokes my inner thoughts.

Beautiful life hear my calls.

Hope sings to my ears,

Hope opens my heart.

@3/24/2025 GK

Then, I asked people to close their eyes and pick a word that inspires them. We spent about 10 minutes writing a poem about the word people picked and shared the poems afterward. We also shared experiences on how it felt to write the poem.

A poem does not have to be perfect. It can be anything that inspires or needs to come out to the world.

The sun was out and I was inspired by the sunshine. This is the poem I wrote. This poem was written in the moment with no changes.

Sunshine

Thank you for visiting today my dear sun,

I was craving your warmth,

Your shine makes me smile some.

Walking in the sun

Brings me the warm blanket I desire.

Flowers open and turn their heads.

I am walking in the magical flower paths.

Thank you for visiting today my dear sun,

You made my day more ways than one.

Please come again, every day you visit,

My heart opens up and want to play.

@3/25/2025 GK

We can gain inspiration from anything around us. I love inspiration from nature. I have written many poetry about the moon.

What inspires us?

Does the Moon inspire you?

Does the forest bring inspiration?

forest image by Gabriella

Do flowers bring inspiration?

Does the sun bring out the inspiration and poetic writing?

There is so much beauty around us in nature and life that can bring a sense of calm and inspiration to write poetry.

Please share what inspires you?

Poetry is a form of art.

I feel that art can be any type of self-expression that shows who we are, what we are interested in and what is our view of the world. The expression can be very simple or extremely complicated. It can be a few words or images of birds on a YouTube channel or a complex painting one had worked on for many months. One of my favorite self expression is poetry. I love and enjoy writing poems, reading and sometimes singing poems.

I feel that when I create art in any form I enter a “flow state” where minutes can turn to hours without notice. I am in the moment and my mind is only focusing on what I am creating and nothing else. It would be kind of hard to worry about the future while creating a poem of sewing or cooking a new recipe I just made up. I am focused on creating and on nothing else.

🌞What art inspires you and how you enjoy expressing yourself and who you are?

Thank you for reading my story,

Gabriella

May your day be filled with creative expressions. GK

