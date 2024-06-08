If you could change one part or thing in your life, what would it be, and what is stopping you? Please comment and let's figure life out together.
I would figure out a way to help more people. Most people don't know that there's a way forward, and it doesn't have to be like it is today. If we don't let our past hold our future hostage, we can go on to accomplish great things. I wish I could show more people how to make that their reality.
I allow too many distractions in my day. More self-control would be nice. We all suffer from this as distractions are so prevalent in our lives. How often does your phone beep, begging for your attention. How about your social accounts. The list goes on . . .