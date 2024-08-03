Volume 1 Issue 10

Editorial -By DR Rawson - The Possibilist

“Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand.” - Bob Proctor

Bob Proctor published those words in his book, “You Were Born Rich,” in 1984. A man without much education but a constant learner. He first tumbled to the idea he developed from the book, “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill, which was first published in 1934. His first company was a big success, and he continued to develop his thinking and then lecture on the ideas of “Thoughts become things…”.

His work initially went into the Movie “The Secret,” where he also appeared.

Personal

I’ve been devoted to positive thinking, motivational speaking, do-it-yourself education, and formal education all my life. As a Minister, I often talked about “Thoughts Become Things” because they affect those around you, your personal attitude, and even your inner feelings. People often referred to what I said as an entrepreneur as a visionary. Maybe. Like President John F Kennedy when he said we were going to the moon, I knew that if I didn’t express what I felt could be done and wanted to be done, it simply wouldn’t happen.

Our Mind is a Powerful Machine

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

We think every day, every moment throughout our lives. Images, emotions, and feelings enter our minds and we react to them.

Now, Imagine that when something enters your mind you can stop, change it, and move on. Let’s say for example that you have had a bad experience and the thought keeps coming back and bothering you day after day, hour after hour and you can not rest because of it.

Our mind is very powerful, the more we think and react to something the more it will bring back that specific thought and feeling into our consciousness. All the what ifs come back to us, all the “bad” possibilities, all the things that could go wrong, and the things when we felt we were wrong or someone else was wrong.

If I tell you not to pay attention to blue cars, the mind can not help it and it will notice blue cars. All of a sudden all we can see is the blue cars.

The same way we have the power to engage in positive thinking that helps our body, mind, and emotions elevating our lives into a new dimension. Being positive is not an easy task. There is a lot of negativity and stimulation in our world. Time, patience, and kindness to ourselves can teach our body and mind to be in a positive realm, not to take things personally, and to practice the power of positive thinking and behaving.

Visualization of favorite places and things we enjoy doing can be very helpful in our daily activities. When someone says or does something hurtful to me I feel sad for them, they must be hurting pretty bad to have to take their bullying or anger out on someone else.

I take myself to an inner peaceful place and ground myself in nature to counteract the negativity around me. If I can physically go outside I do if not, I close my eyes and take a few nice deep breaths and I imagine myself in a kind, nurturing, and loving space surrounded by warmth, love, and kindness.

Our minds are very powerful and can help us live a positive life.

Please share how are you using your mind to create peace and positivity around you?

A Penny For Your Thoughts…

Do not expect your partner to read your mind.

By Libby Shively McAvoy

The average person thinks 60,000 thoughts each day, 95% of which are the same as the day before. Your beliefs about yourself and your partner matter. Our thoughts are very powerful. Positive thoughts lead to positive feelings.

Couples cannot expect to read each other’s minds. Clear communication is essential. We must avoid jumping to conclusions about what our significant other may be thinking or feeling. It is also vital that we learn to manage our feelings by learning what thoughts trigger negative reactions. For example, if your partner is late returning home from work and your mind starts racing, wondering where they are, consider the fact that it may be as simple as them being stuck in traffic.

When we are in a heightened state of emotion, our thoughts can get distorted, adversely affecting our relationships and causing arguments.

Final Thoughts

Our thoughts determine our outcome. Give your partner the benefit of the doubt, choose to think positively, and you will attract positive results. Ask questions rather than making assumptions, and always remain respectful.

My Thoughts Are Tools

by Annelise Lords

Image by Annelise Lords

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Our thoughts are our ways of thinking. In my culture, I see many humans live their thoughts and it is played out in how they live. Our thoughts are influenced by a stimulant allowing our actions, choices, and decisions to be a friend or foe, giving us the power to heal or harm and help or hinder. Our thoughts can be a tool to fix our problems or a weapon to escalate the disappointment or cruelty humans share. All of the above depends on you. I had a doctors appointment a week ago, I asked a family member, “If I got through by 11:30, can you pick me up?” “Oh yes,” he said. I got through at 11:07 AM. I called him three times through WhatsApp. His phone didn’t ring. I called him direct and a voicemail said he wasn’t available. I didn’t know the area and the next bus would arrive at 2:45 PM. That would be more than a three-hour wait. I turned to Google. It took me almost an hour to walk home. As I walked admiring the beauty of my surroundings, I allowed nature to absorb my disappointment taking lots of pictures. My imagination encouraged me sending me creative innovative ideas for two stories that are doing great on medium. I got the opportunity to exercise because it’s been a while since I walked. Admiring nature, the thoughts of the situation I face allow my sadness to evaporate, blocking resentments, anger, or anything else that would allow my thoughts to hinder or harm me. Pain has different strengths and its intensity depends on who hurts you. A good friend. That pain is high. Family, it goes higher. Close family who knew your situation and should have your back, as they will want you to have theirs, send that pain higher than the highest mountain. It hurts and goes deeper. It attacks your thoughts and can negatively influence your decisions. I focused on my surroundings admiring everything as I walked. I was so caught up that the pain and the rage that should feed my thoughts melted like ice under the sun. By the time I got home, there was no negativity or anger in me. He apologized, but my instincts alerted me differently. Some humans use words to say what they want to, but actions to say what they don’t want to say. Sometimes it’s how the action was done that elevates the pain. I used my thoughts as a tool to uplift me. I have a choice. You have a choice to us your thoughts to improve your life. That’s using it as a tool, because every weapon, needs a special tool to fix it. My thoughts became my friend so the results are positive. As my foe, I would be in pain. Look at this plant I passed on my walk. This beautiful plant is showing me what will come from my thoughts if I allow it to influence me negatively or positively.

The Ocean Is My Holiday

by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, 2024, France

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Where winds meet the sky and the breeze flies high, Confused seagulls' cries sing the song of the tides. Children dancing and playing on the golden sands, Are looking for seashells and secrets of the lands. Waves embrace the shore with a loving grace, Swooshingly leaving fleeting kisses in their trace. Sunlight shimmers on the surface's bright vastness, Turning water into liquid light, confusing its fastness. Sails drift lazily on horizons far, we watch them gliding, Guided gently by the evening star, for a long time abiding. Children’s laughter mingles with the roar of the waves Crashing, smashing, and foaming upon the coastal floor. As I walk at sunset toward the old black half-sunken bunkers, My footprints fade in the ever-changing wet sands. Here time lingers and stretches, an etched World War story, The whispers of history mixing with the ocean’s deep sighs. I walk back to my family and they embrace me with love, We are spending our summer at the ocean at The Grand Côte, Here in the stillness on the Atlantic side, My soul finds peace where the waves delay, For the ocean is my holiday.

Gabriella - Whenever you feel stressed stop whatever you doing. Take a moment to be still, take a few deep breaths, and ground yourself in the ever-lasting love from within. You have the power to change your emotions and stress levels.

DR - When we think, we can control our thoughts. Good thoughts, good results, bad thoughts… you get the idea.

Libby - When negative thoughts are streaming through your mind, ask yourself if they are true or imagined.

Gabby - Believe in yourself and repeat this, see how it makes you feel: I am worthy of desiring miracles and health.

Thanks for reading,

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Founder

P.S.

