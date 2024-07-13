Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Libby Shively McAvoy's avatar
Libby Shively McAvoy
Jul 14

Excellent edition and contributions everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 13

Wonderful tips and articles. Evokes thinking on what is important and how to create a better quality of life. The question what is home and a good life for each of us is thought provoking. I enjoyed reading all the articles, tips and poem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture