From an Editor, DR Rawson - The Possibilist

Writing has the power to change lives. Great writing has the power to do so much more. Over the years, I’ve been homeless, poor, and let’s call it comfortable. Great writing elevates your thinking to the possible, the alternative, a different direction, and a chance for something different.

A simple change in your thinking could affect the lives of so many. It’s always been true that one person, one writer, can impact a life more than we imagine. One person gave me the opportunity to remove my mother, brother, and two sisters from being homeless to living in an apartment.

Appreciating this means you understand that thousands of people have benefited from my work. My point is the changes we make have an impact that’s often beyond our ability to see in a moment. You know, it’s happened to you before.

Reading a great article on any subject has the power to move you in another direction. You’re then able to see things from a different perspective.

The Only Constant Is Change

Our writers will explore and present material for your consideration. We believe that in and of itself, it is worth the small investment in our weekly magazine.

We hope you’ll join us every week here at Dancing Elephants Press.

Summer brings out my inner child's adventurous spirit

“Freedom is not the absence of commitments, but the ability to choose and commit myself to what is best for me.” ~Paulo Coelho

Why Do We Eat Differently in Hot Weather?

The science behind seasonal eating

By Libby Shively McAvoy

You Wonder Why You Crave Specific Foods In Warm Weather? |

My taste buds are certainly very different in the summer than in cold weather. I ditch the soups and heavy casseroles in hot weather and crave more cold fruit, salads, fresh tomato sandwiches, salsa, and guacamole. My appetite also goes down in the summer. There is a scientific reason for this.

The Scientific Reason We Eat Differently In The Summer

In the summer or hot climate, we do not eat as high of a caloric intake because it heats our body. In the cold months, we need to burn calories to create heat, so we naturally eat more and crave foods higher in calories.

Foods High in Antioxidants Help Protect Us From The Sun

Although I still advocate good sunscreen when outdoors, eating foods high in antioxidants adds another level of protection for our skin. And can we have too much? I think not. Tomatoes, salmon, almonds, grapes, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, spinach, okra, and avocado are all very high in antioxidants and excellent summer food sources.

Coconut water is an excellent source of natural electrolytes. If you have been outside in the heat, a cold glass of coconut water will help hydrate and replenish the minerals you have lost through sweat.

Avocados help remove toxins and excess heat from the blood. They are also high in antioxidants.

Watermelon is mostly water and high in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. It is also high in potassium. Watermelon is excellent for eye health and may possibly prevent macular degeneration.

Cucumbers are high in water and fiber. They make great vegetarian sandwiches when combined with hummus or avocado. They also make wonderful salads, and you can easily pickle them.

Onions are incredibly healthy. You can pickle them or add them to dishes cooked or raw. They are inexpensive and loaded with nutrients.

Celery is 95% water and loaded with essential minerals such as zinc, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorous, making it a perfect electrolyte. Eat it with salsa, peanut butter, in a salad, or plain.

Chili peppers are excellent in hot weather. The capsaicin (white seeds) triggers a reaction that makes you sweat, which helps regulate body temperature.

Chickpeas are easy for the stomach to digest and full of vitamins and minerals.

Jicama is a root vegetable grown in Mexico that is high in Vitamin C and fiber. It is high in antioxidants. It is excellent plain, in tacos, and also is delicious dipped in guacamole.

Final Thoughts

Listen to what your body is craving, but take it in stride. By all means enjoy a nice cold scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day, but if you find yourself craving it everyday consider swapping it for a more healthy option such as a fruit smoothie. If you find yourself craving salt, you might need electrolytes, so try not to consume too much salt that may raise your blood pressure; instead, drink coconut water, eat almonds, or consume avocadoes or celery.

I don't know about you, but I love fresh guacamole and salsa in the summer, cold gazpacho soup, cold sliced watermelon, and fresh summer tomatoes. I eat more hummus in the summer, too, with raw vegetables or even on sandwiches. I enjoy buying plain hummus and sprinkling turmeric, smoked paprika, lemon juice, and cayenne on top to make it extra tasty (and healthy). I find the body fascinating in that it naturally craves what we need.

Visit your local farmer's markets and get to know the vendors. Buying locally ensures the freshest, highest-quality food. Nothing tastes better than freshly picked produce.

What are your favorite summer foods?

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We appreciate you being our elite subscribers and hope you look forward to the added value we offer with your monthly paid subscription.

Summer Recipe

Best Gazpacho

4 c. chilled tomato juice

1 small sweet onion

2 cans Rotel with green chili, drained

1 green pepper

1 English Cucumber

1 heaping T. honey

1 clove garlic

2 T. red wine vinegar

juice of 1/2 lemon

juice of 1 lime

1 tsp dried tarragon

1 tsp. dried basil

dash cumin

dash hot sauce

salt and pepper to taste

place all ingredients in food processor and pulse 5-7 times until finely chopped. Chill several hours. Serve cold with tortilla chips or a bagel and cream cheese.

If you do not have a food processor chop all ingredients finely by hand. This can be very therapuedic.

Stores five days, if it lasts that long in the fridge 😉

Are They Dog Days or Just Lazy Days

Summer Time Is What You Make Of It.

By DR Rawson - The Possibilist

This is my seventy-seventh summer. Experience, oh, I have plenty to share. Join me.

Activities

People often think of vacations. I’ve only had a handful of vacations lasting more than five days. Most of my vacations have been three or four days (if combined with a holiday) to maximize what I could enjoy, distraction-free.

As a youth, when we were homeless or, a bit later, when we were just poor, we would often turn on a fire hydrant on hot San Diego days to enjoy its pressure and chill.

I worked every day during middle school. In high school, we lived about fifteen miles from the beach. Summer meant I sat on the beach anytime I wasn’t working. Newport, Huntington, Ventura, and more. I spent as much time surfing as I could.

First Real Vacation

July 16th - 24th, 1969, was our first paid vacation from my first job after returning from Vietnam. We went to San Francisco to see my 6’ 6” Uncle and my 6’ 4” Aunt. They both had amazing jobs, and their home started out as a 1,200 sq. ft. regular track home; my Uncle loved carpentry and custom-made every piece of furniture, bed, cabinets, and counters in the house. My wife sat in a chair and couldn’t touch the floor. She was 5’ 2”. We watched Neil Armstrong take “one small step for mankind.”

Since then, my vacations have always been well-focused and short. I get more done for less money. My idea of camping is anywhere there’s a Hilton or a Marriott.

I was fortunate in a way; I’ve been around the world more than twenty-five times but always alone. I'm so glad I had the experience, but I wish I could have experienced all those wonderful sights, sounds, and smells with my wife. She was home taking care of six children. She always took a week's vacation, then, when I returned. It seemed fair. The kids and I like it.

Summer Moments

Poetry by Gabriella

Sitting in serenity,

Being with the sunrise.

The warmth of the sun,

Feel like a nice cup of tea,

As I slowly sink into nothingness.

I am surrounded by wildlife.

Birds show up to sing their song.

Time stands still in the moment.

Ants climb up to meet the sun’s rays.

The silent breeze visits in the morning,

Asking to move a gentle step into the future.

6/30/24

