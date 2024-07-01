Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

Annelise Lords
Jul 1

For Gabriella, yes, time will stand in the moment. And birds love my yard. In Jamaica we say birds only visit peaceful places. I get my serenade every morning, and I listen to every word. Lol

Annelise Lords
Jul 1

For Libby, living on a tropical island, some fruits are seasonal. Mangoes, watermelon, some pineapples, apples, june-plums, passion fruits and avocadoes are summer fruits in Jamaica. But we don't eat according to the season. And that is very good.

