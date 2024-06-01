Image created by Dan Pelland

Dear Reader,

Welcome to Dancing Elephants Press Magazine. We created this magazine to highlight amazing writers from all over the world and bring you positivity and creativity with a hint of magic in our weekly issues. We hope you will enjoy reading our stories, poetry, and recipes as much as we enjoyed creating them.

We hope that these stories bring you inspiration and spark creativity and interest. Through storytelling, our writers have wonderful ways to transport the reader into an alternate universe. Currently, our magazine is free for our readers. We encourage our readers to support our writers by following our publication and subscribing to our stories.

Spring is ending and summer is around the corner. This magazine is filled with the hint of summer. Today, on International Children’s Day, I invite you to look at our stories with wonder, as children do. Celebrate the moment. Be in the present and invite gratefulness, community, and nature into your life.

Thank you for being here.

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Nature Walk In The Forest

By Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

“Walking amongst the trees brings my heart and mind at ease.” GK

Trees have a way of speaking to humanity. Walking in nature creates a sense of calm in our bodies and minds. There is a reason for this. Humans and animals are meant to co-exist with trees and plants. We breathe out carbon dioxide, and trees breathe in carbon dioxide. We need oxygen to live trees and plants give us oxygen to live. Chemicals that are produced by trees and plants are calming to the human mind. In the meta-analysis A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Nature Walk as an Intervention for Anxiety and Depression by Grassini (2022) it was found that “ nature walk effectively improve mental health, positively impacting depression and anxiety.“

In nature, we are standing alone yet not by ourselves. Many living things surround us and provide care for our well-being. Flowers and trees provide beauty and joy as we walk by them. I love spending time in nature. Time seems to be irrelevant. I could sit on fresh grass, walk by the ocean, and wander the forests for hours at end. These activities are very relaxing and calming to my body and mind. I walk away with inspiration every time.

This past week I took a little trip to the forest next to our house to check on the trees I had planted in the last 8 years. I have a tradition that every year I pick up trees from the side of the road that would not survive otherwise. I plant them in a little nursery pot and after a year or so plant them out to the forest. Not all of them make it and about 85 - 90% of them do make it. It is wonderful to see how they become a beautiful big tree providing shade and oxygen from a little seedling that would have not survived. Every time I see them I feel very proud.

This past week I created a little video about the trees in case you are interested in seeing them. I believe it is important to spend time in nature and care for our surroundings. Just as important to take care of our inner garden and well-being. Cleaning up our outer and inner environment improves our health. In the study. In a Review of the Benefits of Nature Experiences: More Than Meets the Eye (2017) researchers found that “The idea that nature provides benefits beyond the visual has been touched on in the literature looking at some mood benefits derived from feeling connected to nature; this suggests that feeling connected to nature is enough to provide some psychological benefits “ and in conclusion that “Humans are multi-sensory organisms, and we will only build a true picture of the interdependence of our health and well-being on nature once we understand how nature benefits are delivered through the full range of our senses.”

References

Franco, L. S., Shanahan, D. F., & Fuller, R. A. (2017). A Review of the Benefits of Nature Experiences: More Than Meets the Eye. International journal of environmental research and public health, 14(8), 864. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph14080864

Grassini S. (2022). A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Nature Walk as an Intervention for Anxiety and Depression. Journal of clinical medicine, 11(6), 1731. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm11061731

YouTube Video by Gabriella

The Best Story I Ever Told...

The summer when some American and Soviet high school students dealt with their poignant fear of nuclear war

By Gary Friedman

In the summer of 1988, I was a photojournalist for a pioneering cultural exchange between Soviet and American high school students in the Republic of Latvia. This was the era of Gorbachev, the era of Glasnost and Perestroika, and the beginning of the end of the Cold War with the “Evil Empire”. Through the catalyst of a musical play called “Peace Child”, these 15 American and 15 Latvian high school students dealt with the (then) very real fear of nuclear war between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Their play toured through Latvia and brought audiences to tears. And the participants developed a friendship so strong that they had to be torn apart when saying good-bye just so they could make the departing train. If there was ever a great way to bring two warring countries together, exchanges like this are a wonderful and meaningful way to start.

Armed with my cameras, a tape recorder, and about 150 rolls of slide film, I documented the exchange with the intent of telling this important story back in America. The multi-media presentation that resulted has won awards and has moved American audiences to tears as well. Good stories can do that.

When I first heard about Peace Child two years earlier, I was fascinated by the mission and the stories a past participant had told me. I thought this organization was doing something brave, risky, out-of-the-box, important, and… obscure. Nobody in the states had heard of them. So I decided that this story should be told. I got involved in the organization, learned enough Russian to be dangerous, and two years later became an “embedded photographer” in a subsequent exchange for the sole purpose of documenting one of these cultural exchanges and bringing the story home to American audiences.

Just one problem — I was a NASA engineer at the time, and as such, you just can’t go to the Soviet Union on your vacation without raising a few eyebrows with the State Department. Okay, two problems — my father AND my brother both worked for a major defense contractor, and my trip to Latvia could have derailed both of their careers had I not handled this carefully.

My father, who historically has always supported questionable endeavors like this, advised me to be as transparent as possible with the security teams of NASA and the defense contractor. Tell them where you’re going and why; take their traveler’s training which told me what to look out for (“Their supplied translators will all be KGB!”; “KGB members will approach you”), and finally come home and be “debriefed” — tell them where you went, who you saw, and who approached you wanting to buy secrets.

The trip would last one month and I couldn’t count on buying any supplies (like film or batteries) once there. I took what seemed like the heaviest camera bag in the world, containing:

Minolta Maxxum 9000 (their “pro” AF camera) 28–85 f/3.5 lens + the 80–200 f/2.8 G lens (although it wasn’t called “G” lens at the time) Because the Maxxum technology was new and unproven, I needed to have a backup system too. So I took a Minolta XE-7 and 3 prime lenses. Just my luck that the Maxxum and XE-7 had no interchangeable parts — neither lenses nor batteries could be shared. 140 rolls of transparency film (my final product was going to be a multi-media slide show), evenly split between Kodachrome 200, Fujichrome 50, 200, and 400 10 rolls of Kodak T-Max p3200, the highest ISO commercial B&W film available at the time. I expected to be able to shoot in the worst possible light with this stuff. Sony Walkman stereo cassette recorder (essential for the audio portion of the story) Tripod and flash

I will say I was a little smug being an American and walking into Russia with the best camera in the world at the time, while seeing what passed for state-of-the-art Soviet cameras used by local photojournalists — the Zenit which appeared to me like a German camera from 40 years earlier. Then I realized that their purely mechanical cameras would work in Siberia in the wintertime, a scenario where my high-tech camera would surely fail (batteries and electronics just don’t work when it’s that cold).

The trip was wonderful and went exactly as expected. The kids had only 10 days to put a show together, and then they went on tour to take their message to the people. The theatres were packed and the audiences reacted with enthusiasm and tears (just as I heard they would!) And the teenagers involved became the best of friends, which is always what happens in theatre.

At the end of the one-month tour, tears were the order of the day when it was time to depart. The cultural exchange had achieved its short-term goals. (Possibly the long-term goals too, since the Soviet Union has since dissolved, although it’s difficult to ascertain whether these cultural exchanges had anything to do with that.)

The multi-media presentation is below; grab some popcorn and make sure you have the gear icon on the YouTube player set to 1080p for maximum quality! And read on for some behind-the-scenes stories from this trip.

Some Anecdotes From Behind the Scenes

This work was done in 1988, back when the term “multi-media” meant two slide projectors and synchronized music (and I kept the narration live just to give the show a sense of presence). I am probably the only photographer in the world to have also designed and built his own slide projector dissolve unit from scratch, including hardware design and assembly language programming, because the units available at the time did not meet my needs. You can read about how I did it in Chapter 10 of my 1987 book, “Control the World with HP-IL”, available for free here.

I went back to Latvia in 2008 for a 30th anniversary reunion. The country had changed considerably. After the Soviet Union fell apart, the Latvians kicked all the Russians out and reclaimed their land and property. But the economy — which is still primarily agriculture-based — is struggling. In a fit of irony, it relies on the insanely wealthy Russians (something else that never used to be) who now reside in Riga. Moscow now houses some of the most expensive real estate in the world.

Yours Truly, Gary Friedman

Originally published at https://friedmanarchives.com/

I Wonder What This Year Will Bring

By DRRawson

Created by the Author using archival images and AI using 123RF

We typically reference our age from a familiar guidepost. “I remember my father at this age, or grandfather, etc.”

The Need To Feel Like…

As a young boy, I was told, you’re just like your Dad. You look like, talk like, have the same voice, etc. The comparisons went on until my father passed at age forty-two, and I was eighteen. I didn’t mind, and it made me feel closer to him. I lived with him until I was nine, then from age thirteen until I entered the military at eighteen.

He named me DR, and his name was EJ. Neither of us was given those names, but after my parents passed away so young, I had mine legally changed to what I had been called, probably before I could remember.

At age forty-two, I was the CEO of an international oil company and was traveling the world. It hit me that if I was like my father, perhaps I was at risk of dying at or near the same age. My grandfather was still very much alive. I decided to make some serious life changes, most of them for the better.

When I was forty-eight, I met the love of my life on a blind date. That was August 26th, 1994. By October 1st of that year, we were standing before a Las Vegas Justice of the Peace saying, “I do.” Twenty-nine, almost thirty years later, we’re still very much in Love. At forty-eight, I couldn’t believe I had lived that long. What was I doing that mattered? There’s so much more than just making money.

Four years earlier, I left the ministry. It provided me with life experiences that still affect my everyday life. Is that why I’m still alive (I thought)? I’ve been able to affect so many people's lives. The number of people I’ve hired and trained, and in turn, their families financially and, in some cases, spiritually benefited. Is that why I’m still alive (I thought)?

In my late fifties, I built my biggest company (financially), and so many people's lives plus businesses benefited. As I turned sixty, I asked myself, “Is that why I’m still alive? At age sixty-one, I died briefly, and through the miracle of modern medicine, I’m alive.

During my recovery and physical therapy, I asked why I am still alive and what should I be doing with my life. A lot of time on my knees and in quiet reflection, the answer came. The first part was what I needed to do to help others. The second and last part was what I needed to do to fulfill the first part. Double cheeseburgers and a lot of other “food” are now off our table.

Conclusion

My life has been lived in the service of others, and I don’t see that changing until I reach my expiration date: September 24th, 2046. I’ll be one day over one hundred years old. Some people live because they wake up every morning and are often surprised they’re still alive. I live my life grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to be helpful to others.

“How can I be helpful?”

A Catskill Mountain Summer 1964

Come along and dream...

By Lewis Harrison

Johann Hermann Carmiencke, Hudson River at Cold Spring, 1861, oil on canvas, 12 1/8 x 18 5/8 in. (30.7 x 47.2 cm), Smithsonian American Art Museum with permission

Not too hot,

Not too cold,

A nice breeze.

Children laughing,

Beach balls,

Water splashing.

Parents watching,

Sun tan lotion,

Denise in her Bikini.

Barbeque,

Dogs burger pop,

And buns.

Loud music,

A ball game nearby,

Cheers break the music.

Beach chairs,

Blankets and towels,

Dogs bark and howl.

Water polo,

Ice cream,

Romance in the air.

Mosquitos,

Pool side poker,

“Red Hots” Candy.

Tatooed “Muscle” Bob.

Books to read.

“Time for Dinner,” Mom yells.

Get access to hundreds of self-improvement tips by becoming a subscriber at askLewis.Substack.com

Leave a comment

Thank you for reading Dancing Elephants Press. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Several Fresh Summer Recipes

Utilizing local ingredients, when possible, from local farmer’s markets

By Libby McAvoy

Summertime is the height of fresh local fruits, vegetables, and herbs. I have always enjoyed visiting local farmers’ markets and buying the freshest ingredients to cook with. Often, I encounter new ingredients that tantalize my eyes and taste buds, such as multi-colored carrots and cauliflower.

Wikipedia with permission

I enjoy lighter food in the summer because of the heat. I prefer foods that are cool and refreshing. This week, I will share several of my favorite summertime recipes with you.

Tarator (Cold Cucumber Dill Soup)

1 English Cucumber

1 Clove garlic, minced

3 T. chopped fresh dill

2 c. Plain Yogurt

1 c. cold water

Juice of one lemon

2 T. chopped toasted walnuts

Finely chop cucumber. Salt and place in a large bowl. Let rest for ten minutes. Then add garlic, dill, lemon juice, yogurt, and water. Stir well. Refrigerate for one hour before serving. Top with chopped walnuts in individual bowls. This is so refreshing and delicious on a hot day.

Blackened Grilled Shrimp with Mango Salsa and Coconut Rice

1 T. Butter

Juice of one lime

1 T. cooking sherry

3 T Blackening spices

a bag of thawed, frozen, deveined, peeled shrimp

Mix all ingredients and marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes. Skewer and grill for 2 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, make the salsa

1–2 mangoes, chopped

juice of one lime

1 jalapeno, minced

3 T. cilantro, chopped (optional)

1 green onion, sliced

Mix all ingredients and set aside.

Make the coconut rice.

1 c. minute rice

1 can of coconut milk

1 T. brown sugar

juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 T. rice vinegar

Bring coconut milk, brown sugar, lime, and vinegar to a boil. Add the rice and return to a boil. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand 7–8 minutes. Return to medium-low heat and stir until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is creamy.

*Plate the rice, top with shrimp, and then add salsa.

Dill Potato Chip Dip (an after-swimming favorite)

1 carton plain yogurt

1/2 c. dried dill

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. white pepper

salt to taste

1/2 tsp. lemon pepper

Your favorite potato chips and veggies

Just mix the first six together, stir until well-blended, and dip chips or veggies.

Summer Salsa

2 slices sweet onion

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

1 clove garlic

juice of one lime

1/4 tsp. salt

2 cans Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

Place all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse five times. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve with tortilla chips and jicama.

Final thoughts

What are your favorite summer recipes? I love a fresh, plain sliced tomato, or I can add some fresh basil and balsamic. Everything tastes so good when it is fresh. Have you ever tried grilling watermelon or adding feta to it? I also love fresh corn on the cob and roasted okra, and I admit my favorite summer indulgence is fried rounds of baby zucchini. It’s so easy to eat simply in the summer and still have everything be so flavorful.

Please share your favorite summer foods or recipes in the comments.

I hope you enjoy these simple recipes. Thank you for taking the time to read. Have a fantastic start to your summer.

Peace & Light,

Libby

Baseball Cards and Dreamsicles

Enjoy a slice of life in America during the 1950s

By Dan Pelland

Jim and Ruth Temple photo by Barbara Temple-Huppert used with permission

It was the summer of 1958, a warm day in June, when I made a short and highly anticipated detour on my way home from school. Jim and Ruth, the Temples, owned the little neighborhood store on Hickory Street. The store was about two blocks from my school, which was on the corner of Springer and Sycamore.

That day, as I stood on the sidewalk in front of Jim and Ruth’s, I noticed a crack, as boys will. Carefully, I stepped over it, lest I break my mother’s back as the saying went in those days. It ran across the sidewalk, not straight by any means, but not completely crooked either. Just a plain old crack. Ants liked to use the crack for whatever it is ants do. Carrying food back to their colony, I supposed. It was a satisfying moment but my attention was drawn back to the mission at hand.

The store’s front door was a flimsy screen affair—a wood frame with a spring to close it when people came in and went out. The sturdy two-panel inner door was propped open with a wedge. Inside, was a world of pleasant aromas and little treasures that a kid could buy for a nickel a piece. I walked past the fresh vegetables, past the canned goods, and around the corner. Mr. Temple and Mrs. Arnold, Larry’s mom, were talking about something across the meat counter. The wooden floor squeaked in a few spots, even under the slight weight of an eight-year-old boy. A boy who knew exactly where he was going.

It was the end of June, and already summer in southern Illinois, the season of Dreamsicles and chocolate bars waiting in an open-top freezer next to the wall across from the checkout counter.

Beside the cash register, right where any eight-year-old could reach it, was a countertop display of Topps baseball cards. Each package contained a flat piece of pink bubble gum and a set of five baseball cards. This was my goal. For a five-cent investment, I might find a Stan Musial or a Mickey Mantle. Those were the best ones—the ones I would never use for bicycle clickers—you know the old trick where a kid clothespinned the cards to his bike so they rattled against the spokes like a Harley.

School was over for the summer, I was on my way home, and I had two nickels in my pocket. I handed them to Mrs. Temple and showed her the pack of cards, telling her, “I’ll pick up a Dreamsicle on my way out.” Smiling, she nodded, gave me a wink, and said, “Be good.”

I picked up the Dreamsicle and jumped out the front door back onto the sidewalk. As the door slammed behind me I unwrapped my chilly treasure, and looked down, again drawn to the crack. As I took the first bite, a small piece fell off and landed right in the fissure.

“There’s a little for you ants,” I thought.

My mind was already on a game of horse with my buddy Mike as I walked the few steps to the corner, turned north, and headed home.

Leave a comment

That’s all, folks, for now. Watch for our next edition in one week.

Image designed by Dan Pelland

Your editors for this edition:

and

.

Dancing Elephants Press is also present on the Medium Platform.

Dancing Elephants Press Publications

Have questions or need clarifications? Do not hesitate to get in touch with us via email at: dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or via a private note, or a comment on this post.

Follow Dancing Elephants Press on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.