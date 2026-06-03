Writing prompt: Cleaning or home and mind

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Welcome to DEP’s new series of writing prompts. For today, we chose the following prompt:
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi is using a wonderful journal What My Heart Said, from our editor Annelise Lords to do her writing.
For this session, we listened to the following music:
More discussions about our books:
Our book can be found on multiple online and print-on-demand platforms.
Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL
Print book https://amzn.to/4nlu7RJ
Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book
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