Writing prompt: Cleaning or home and mind

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Welcome to DEP’s new series of writing prompts. For today, we chose the following prompt:

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi is using a wonderful journal What My Heart Said, from our editor Annelise Lords to do her writing.

Journal made by Annelise Lords

For this session, we listened to the following music:

More discussions about our books:

Image created by DEP design team

Our book can be found on multiple online and print-on-demand platforms.

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL

Print book https://amzn.to/4nlu7RJ

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book

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