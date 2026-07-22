Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
20h

It is good to learn from our elders while we can Annelise.

Reply
Share
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

Do you think the elderly are dying with their wisdom?

Answer: Yes. Which is why we need to tap it from them while they're still here....

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture