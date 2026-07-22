The first person I take the time to know is me. Then life, our world, and the humans in it. With my knowledge of life and living, I managed to make wise choices, decisions, and intentions from my body, heart, mind, and soul that allow me to live my life with common sense. Most young people look down on us older folks, judging and criticizing us. They are unaware that we are from a world where physical human contact is how we learn. Even without it, with what social media is doing to their lives, we can tell the outcome of many of their life situations and circumstances. Annelise Lords

Slamming down her phone and screaming, Claire pulled Andrea, Paul, and Vanessa into her office. She flung the phone across the room. Paul ducked as it sailed towards his head as he entered her office. It went past his head, hit the back of a computer monitor around Grace’s desk, and broke.

She then yelled as they eased towards her desk, “Take me to a world where wisdom lives!”

“Where are you going to find that world now?” Andrea asked.

“But wisdom takes years to learn and develop,” Vanessa said, staring at her in confusion.

“Yeah,” Andrea added. “It takes years, and several mountains of hell, pain, trials, challenges, errors, and regrets to gain wisdom before we can learn and use it.”

“I know where we can find wisdom,” Paul said, a mischievous look on his face.

“Here on earth?” all three females asked.

Paul nodded, grinning as if someone was tickling him.

Claire grabbed her handbag from her desk and eased towards them. Eying Vanessa and Andrea, she suggested, “It’s lunchtime; you can come if you want to meet Wisdom.”

As they drove out in Paul’s car, he took something from his glove compartment and said, “Put this over your eyes.”

It was three sleep masks.

“Why?” Claire demands.

“It’s a surprise,” he said.

They obeyed.

A few minutes later, he turned left, then parked, and said, “Come out without removing your masks.”

They did reluctantly, with care, as he helped each of them out of his car, their eyes covered with black sleep masks.

He then said, “Remove your masks.”

Shock grabbed them as they stared around. Then Claire burst out laughing.

“Where is wisdom?” Vanessa’s anger demanded.

He walked towards the many tombstones and suggested, “Follow me.”

They stood with their arms folded, then Vanessa said, “But all of the people here are dead!”

“Because we allow them to die with their wisdom instead of learning from them! Come on, I want to show you something.”

They relented in anger and followed him.

“See Elaine Montgomery,” he pointed to a tombstone. “She died at 89 years old. Can you imagine the amount of wisdom she died with?”

They eyed him in anger, and he continued, “She died at eighteen years old. I bet she wasn’t listening to wisdom.”

Still they remained silent.

“He died at eighteen months. Too bad, he missed wisdom.”

“I don’t want to be here!” Claire shouts. “None of these people can teach me wisdom!”

“The dead ones can’t. But the live ones can,” Paul said, then read, “Elizabeth ‘Buttercup’ Maxwell died on her birthday, 100 years after she was born, January 1, 2025. Wow, she lived with wisdom for a century!”

Suddenly, Claire rushed towards him when he said the name, looked at it, screamed, then fainted!

Do you think the elderly are dying with their wisdom?

Do you think the elderly are dying with their wisdom?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.

Men fight wars. Women fight life. Who wins?

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/gathering-in-ceremony-gabriella-k-337-ri-si/1149908984