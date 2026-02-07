Dancing Elephants Press

DR Rawson
30m

Annelise, this story is so well told. My wife has saved my life twice. But I was saved and succeeded in life because of the kindness of one man, Mr. Nicolosi.

When I was 9.5 years old, we were homeless. I was responsible for my Mom, brother, and two sisters. We lived in an abandoned building. Mr. Nicolosi found me taking food from a sea of trash cans behind his restaurant. He stopped me and told me to put it back and get a job.

I told him no one would hire me, even though I looked like a young adult. I was 5'7" tall. He thought for a moment, then he asked, "Can you wash dishes?" I said yes. He hired me and treated me just like his other three sons. He also paid for 3 meals a day for my entire family as long as I worked for him.

A few months later, Mrs. Nicolosi spoke with my mother, who had never learned to work. She hired her to be a waitress. My mom was 29. Later, my sister and her daughter also worked there. I worked from 4 to midnight, 7 days a week, until I was 13. My mom worked there full-time until she passed away from cancer when she was 44.

The Nicolosi family allowed us to go from homeless, to very poor, to ultimately renting a home in the suburbs.

