Someone’s decisions have healed and helped many of us. They have also hindered and harmed. What did your decisions do? Annelise Lords

Millionaire philanthropist Denella Stewart stands staring at more than six hundred hungry, eager minds, ready to tackle the world, its chaos, war, cruelty, greed, hatred, destruction, and everything else that will challenge them. Unaware that their actions, choices, and decisions will have to create calm, kindness, honesty, love, peace, and everything needed to allow success to visit and stay.

Stepping back into her life, she thinks of one question, so she asked as silence took control, “Your decision as you enter a world you are unprepared for, as you enter success and failure, can heal or harm. They can hinder or help. Whatever decisions you make, you will find them years later. It will reward you or demand retribution.”

Eyes popped, mouths agape, and she eased back into her life and relived it after someone asked, “someone decisions saved your life?”

“When I was ten years old, my mother died in an automobile accident. In his grief, my father lost the family fortune and ended up killing himself.”

She paused, as the wows and awes rose and sank.

“No family wanted to take me in, so I was sent to an orphanage. It’s not a place I wish for my enemy. After two years of grieving for my parents without help from anyone, I planned on killing myself on my birthday.”

Awes and gasps paused her for a few seconds.

“While I was in my room hiding the stuff to kill myself later, I was called to the office through the intercom. I hurried there because I didn’t want anyone to find me inside the room. Inside the office was Antony Steward of the multi-million-dollar conglomerate.”

“They adopted you and saved your life?” a female voice in the audience asked.

“They not only saved my life, but they also saved the lives of everyone I helped, directly or indirectly.”

“So, someone’s decision saved you?” a male in the front row asked.

Della smiled, then revealed, “Anthony’s grandfather was my great-grandfather’s driver. My great-grandfather provided the finances for his father after he was fired for stealing from the company. My grandfather didn’t believe what they said, so he hired him and provided for him and his family. He heard what had happened with my family and how they threw me away. He hired a lawyer to find me. He and his wife adopted me out of gratitude for what my great-grandfather did for his grandfather.”

“Wow!” many hearts exclaimed.

“You mean gratitude survived so many years?” one of the graduates asked.

Denella smiled, then related, “His grandfather never forgot my great-grandfather’s decision, and that story travelled through generations. The decision to hire him and provide for his family put their generation on a path to success. He was raised to never forget the kindness that was given to him.”

“Wow!” many more voices exclaimed again.

“One decision,” a male in the front row said. “One decision transformed your life this powerfully?”

“Good and bad, yes, it can,” Denella stressed. “So, as you go there fighting life, make sensible decisions because it will come back to help or hinder you or your generation!”

“So, kindness is powerful?” a female in the third aisle asked.

“As,” Denella said, smiling. ‘It was remembered, and that allowed it to grow and maintain its power,” Denella said.

No matter the challenge life sends your way, make sensible decisions that can carry you and your generation positively.

Whose decision saved your life?