I live in a religious country. All schools are religion-based, and we enter school from age 3 through college. Prayers and devotion are held every morning in many homes and every school. Prayers are said before and after lunch. Also at dismissal. The presence of our maker is reminded more than twice daily through prayers of gratitude. Many go to church on Saturdays and or Sundays. So, God’s presence is reminded to us several times daily.

Poverty and limited opportunities also keep us close to our maker.

The school I volunteered at as a teacher’s aide has gender devotion every Wednesday. I noticed a pattern in how the males do devotion that is different than the females. The children are between the ages of eleven and twelve.

The girls make worship fun. They choose lively gospel music that puts you in the mood to want to sing, clap, and give praise. The church vibe is felt here. They show respect for their creator by staying focused on what they are doing. They make the moment fun, alive, and meaningful by actively praising their creator while focusing on what they are doing during the devotion. Many participate in devotion, choosing their own songs that they sing at their church. If a female isn’t taking part, her friend or the children doing the devotion call out to her to ask why. Don’t you think God deserves to be praised? Order and respect are in here. So is the presence of their God.

This Wednesday morning, and on many other Wednesday mornings, 95% of the boys showed no interest in devotion. Their heads were all over the place. Some were eating, looking outside, talking to the boy beside them. Fidgeting with their phones or other gadgets that they shouldn’t have taken to school. Their attention was everywhere except giving gratitude to their maker. None of them calls out to their classmates to pay attention or show respect for the moment. Their devotion is boring and tasteless. God isn’t anywhere near here.

I had to call out to several of them more than once to remind them what they were supposed to be doing. Their devotion had no praise, no enthusiasm, no thanks for anything in their life. And many don’t seem to care either. Here at male devotion, I felt as if Satan was here.

What is going on in our world now?

Every human on the planet needs some sort of spiritual guidance now! This lack of respect continues every Wednesday during devotion. It’s the same in regular devotion when the entire school gathers for worship. The boys are more distracted than the girls. They are the ones the teachers have to be calling out to.

This makes me wonder, in the Garden of Eden, who was more focused?

Plus, the bible says there is nothing new under the sun.

What’s happening now has been happening for thousands of years. The hell raging in our world, men are positioned at the front and back.

So again, between Adam and Eve, who is more focused?

This piece is just an observation from the brain of a deep thinker who is simply aware. Our world is changing, and knowledge is increasing. Many of our thoughts are going back deeper and further.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.