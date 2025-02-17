Image by Annelise Lords

While visiting a sick relative in the hospital, a voice behind the curtains that separated the beds said, “You know you are diabetic and hypertensive, yet you don’t obey the rules and the guidelines the doctors set. Nor do you do much to help yourself to stay healthy. This is your fifth stay here in 9 months. Don’t you think it’s time to change your destination? Or maybe you like it here?”

“No, I don’t,” a masculine voice cried out quickly.

“I am sorry, I don’t like your destination, and I don’t intend to follow you,” a softer voice warned.

“It’s not easy for me,” he said, coughing.

“Life is not easy for any of us,” she said. “But when it comes to your health, don’t you think that should be important!”

“I am doing my best,” he said.

“But you best has taken you to the hospital, again,” she reminds him. “Why can’t you see where your actions, choices, and decisions are taking you?”

Your life is a car. You are the driver. Your actions, choices, and decisions dictate your destination. Your route is your decision when you sit in the driver’s seat. Your destination is your choice. How you get there is the action you take. Why is it so difficult for many of us to see the wrongs that we are doing, even with the pain and destruction it caused?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoy it and can see the direction your life is taking. Remember, you are in charge of your life.