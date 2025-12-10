Kindness can and will repair all of humanity’s cruelty, but humans must know what kindness is first. Annelise Lords

Lynden Walker hurried out after doing his regular morning chores, hoping to catch the bus in time. This morning’s exam would determine if he got the scholarship to go to the University of North Carolina, more than two hundred miles away. That’s how far away he wanted to get from his Aunt Edna and Uncle Mitchell. He was their male Cinderella for the past eight years after a drunk driver killed his parents. The money they got for him was spent on their children and themselves, living it up. He got what was left and doggy bags, too.

Today, the final light was at the end of the tunnel, and he was ready to go towards it. He hurried towards the bus stop, as he had three minutes to catch the bus, which would get him to school ten minutes before the exam was to begin.

As he slowly strolled towards the bus stop, he saw his math teacher a few yards away.

“Good morning, Mrs. Wilson. Are you ok?” Lynden asked her as she kicked the right punctured rear tire of her car, about a mile away from school.

She paused, then slowly turned around to face him and said, “I got a flat.”

Lynden removes his backpack, resting it in the back seat of her car, which was already open, then ordered, “Open the back.”

“Your bus is here,” she informs, staring at him, pointing at bus #37 as it slowly edges towards the bus stop a few feet away.

“I know,” he said, staring at it as it stopped to pick up several schoolers.

“If you don’t get it, you will be late and unable to sit that exam,” she reminds him.

“I know,” his fear and sadness said as he turned away so she couldn’t see it.

“Go and catch your bus,” she suggested.

“I can’t leave you here, Miss,” he said.

“But they might not allow you to res-it it if you miss it,” she protests.

“I know,” he admitted. “Please open the back,” he repeats.

“Are you sure you want to do this?” she persists.

“I can’t just leave you here, Miss,” he repeats.

In twenty minutes, he was finished.

“Why did you really stop?” she asked. “I haven’t been really kind to you.”

Lynden smiled, then said, “It’s a bad habit, but I am working on it.”

“Kindness is never a bad habit, child,” her guilty conscience said as she started the car.

“I am being sarcastic, Miss,” he said, smiling.

As they arrived at the school, Lynden exited and hurried out towards his class. He was prevented from entering.

“I am sorry,” Mr. Gordon, the invigilator, said, “but I can’t let you in. You are ten minutes late.”

“I stopped to assist Mrs. Wilson. She had a puncher on her way here,” he explained.

“That old witch. She isn’t worth you missing this important exam,” he cursed. “Sorry, but that is the rule.”

Lynden nods, then walks to the office to plead his case. By the time he got inside the Principal’s office to explain, the exam had ended. Apologies came in from every direction as Mrs. Wilson fought for him.

“Doesn’t kindness have any value to you?” she screamed at them. “He is a good student. He is never late. It’s the first time he is late, and it’s because of kindness!”

“Maybe it’s who he is kind to,” VP Dave Khan taunts.

“You think kindness care?” Mrs. Wilson fought back. “Both of you passed me, and none of you tried to help me. When life tests us, it’s always for a good reason!”

“Sorry, but the Harris Foundation set their rules, and we have to obey them,” Principal Melbourne reminds.

“Life is testing all of you now! He is a good kid with a good reputation!” she screamed. “He has never gotten into trouble all of his life in this school and in our community!”

“Sorry, but everyone only gets one chance. He lost his by stopping to help you!” Principal Melbourne reminds her.

“Isn’t it their aim to reward kindness?” Mrs. Wilson demands.

“One chance,” she repeats, her index finger in the air.

“Life tested that child this morning, and he didn’t fail. Life is testing you now!” her anger screamed.

Both the principal and the Vice Principal nodded.

“You realized that you just failed one of life’s most significant tests?” she bellowed in rage. Slowly, she smiles, sending the anger and shock back, then opens the door and yells, “You may come in now, Mr. Harris!”

Jason Harris Jr. strolled in with anger in his eyes and rage pouring from his heart. He got to the point quickly, reading the shock and fear that raced from their heart to their eyes, “I am in charge of the Foundation now. A new generation comes in with better ideas. Words in essays on how to make our world better with kindness are no longer accepted. But kind actions are. I was across the street this morning, witnessing everything. Both of you passed a teacher in distress without stopping to offer assistance. Other students pass her, too. He was the only one who stopped, risking his only opportunity to get a scholarship to help someone in distress.”

He waited to read the shame and pain rising from their hearts in their expressions. He nodded when it showed, then shared, “Where is your heart? Or do you have one? What he did is the winning story! He is showing all of you how kindness really makes our world better. Kindness is more important to him than an exam on it. He is telling us that he would rather show it than write about it. You should be learning from him instead of punishing him for risking his future to help someone!”

“But she wasn’t very nice to him either,” jumped from Principal Melbourne’s conscience.

“Doesn’t that tell you how damn good that child’s heart is? Kindness doesn’t care who you are or what you did. But humans do, and that’s what has helped to destroy humanity and the earth, pushing our world into crisis after crisis!” Jason Harris screams.

Silence tells its own story, while demanding understanding as the truth beats hearts like a drum.

After many sighs, apologies were given.

“Mrs. Wilson,” Jason Harris turned to her and said, “You saw the kindness in him and fought to have it recognized.” He turned to face the others, “You couldn’t see the kindness, and that says a lot about what’s in your heart. The Harris Foundation is removing itself from hearts and hands like yours.”

Turning back to Mrs. Wilson, he asked, “You are close to retirement, interested in heading our department here?”

Mrs. Joy Wilson smiled, then said in tears, “I am over sixty, and today, I learn that Kindness doesn’t care who you are from a seventeen-year-old child. It’s time humanity starts learning from children. Yes, I will.” Turning to Lynden, she said, “Only if he will help me. Kind hearts like his must stay that way, and humanity has a responsibility to see that it does!”

When life tests you for kindness, and you fail, that means you are broken, and many times, only kindness can repair you. Look at this broken cup. Is it worth putting back together? A kind heart thinks it is. Annelise Lords

Giving back the kindness you take is the best way to maintain kindness in our world. Annelise Lords

Thnak you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.