Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
20h

Gabby, it is so painful to read about the low water levels in the Danube. I believe that we need to plant more evergreen trees as a society to support the cycle of increased water and oxygen on our planet. While it is intriguing to find things from the past in the water, it is also very sad that they ended up there in the first place. I hope rain comes soon and water levels return to normal. I think globally we have to be more responsible and mindful about our environment. Without water, we die. Thank you for writing about this important environmental issue.

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