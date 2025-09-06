Reading: A Writing Prompt Called What Ifs by Denise Estey Lindquist

She asks: What if you could move your workplace — coworkers, bosses, everything — to a new location? Where would you go?

Watching Dateline a few months ago, 10-year-old Samantha Smith was remembered. Reading her life story, I wondered:

What if she didn’t care about our world? After all, she was only ten years old and worried about nuclear arms between the United States and the Soviet Union. Most ten-year-olds don’t know or care enough about our world to wonder if it ends.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samantha_Smith

In December 1982, when she was ten years old, Samantha Smith wrote a letter to the new leader of the Soviet Union, Yury Andropov. Having learned from public television of the apocalyptic potential of the nuclear arms race, then escalating under Andropov and U.S. President Ronald Reagan, she asked Andropov to tell her what he would do to avoid a nuclear war with the United States:

After excerpts of her letter were published in the Soviet newspaper Pravda in April 1983, she wrote to the Soviet ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Dobrynin, to ask why Andropov himself had not replied. Andropov responded with his own letter later that month, acknowledging Smith’s specific question and the terrible nature of nuclear weapons.

In July 1983, Smith and her family spent two weeks in the Soviet Union, visiting Moscow, Leningrad, and Artek, a children’s camp on the Black Sea. After returning home, she gave numerous television interviews and, with her father’s help, wrote a book about her experience, Journey to the Soviet Union (1985). In a December 1983 speech at the International Children’s Symposium in Kōbe, Japan, she suggested that U.S. and Soviet leaders exchange granddaughters for two weeks every year because a leader would not want to bomb a country that “his granddaughter was visiting.”

In February 1984, she hosted a television special, Samantha Smith Goes to Washington: Campaign ’84, in which she interviewed various political leaders about the issues in the campaign. Later that year, she appeared as a guest star in an episode of the television series Charles in Charge. In 1985, she began appearing in a new television series, Lime Street, in a regular supporting role.

In August 1985, while returning to Maine from London, where she had filmed a segment of Lime Street, Smith and her father were killed in a commuter plane crash.

The time of birth can be predicted and is often right. The time of death usually can’t be. What if this ten-year-old child hadn’t written that letter that put her on the route she took that led to her death?

Have you ever wondered what if I hadn’t taken that job? What if I wasn’t late for work?

What if I hadn’t met you? What if I was born at a different time? What if my parents were other people? What if I were born in a different country? What if I were born blind? Or unhealthy?

Billions of what-ifs follow our daily lives, actions, choices, and decisions. Not many answers are available.

What about you? What if you weren’t you?