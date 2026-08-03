As Joanna hurried towards their table in the restaurant, Leana demanded before she could apologize for being late, “This is the third time you are late. What is going on? You live five minutes away, and unlike us, you have no children?”

Leana paused for a second, stared at her three friends, then nodded, pulled out the remaining empty chair, sat down, and said after a long breath, “Paul is getting on my nerves.”

“What did you do this time?” Eden, facing her across the table, asked after handing her a menu.

“I am cheating on him,” Joanna said, taking the menu.

“When do you find the time to do that?” Ingrid, to her left, asked.

“I don’t know,” she said sadly. “But for the past two months, whenever I am going to work, to the gym, the supermarket, to church, or to meet you guys, he accuses me of meeting someone. He is constantly checking my phone and answering all of my calls.”

Three pairs of eyes glared at her as a waitress approached. Ingrid raised her right hand, signaling the waitress to halt. She obeyed.

“You go to church to commit adultery?” Ingrid asked.

“He is answering your phone for you?” Eden erupted in anger.

“It’s guilt speaking,” Leana said, nodding.

“Ah,” the others said together, staring at Leana, waiting for an explanation.

“You guys have known each other since you were children. You still live in the neighborhood you were born and raised in. You love him too much to cheat. But my father did it to my mother,” Leana said.

“Your father cheated on your mother?” they asked.

“I didn’t know until a few days ago when someone they knew was having the same issue you just said with her husband. He was cheating on my mother and felt so guilty that his conscience was bothering him. He kept wondering if she was doing the same thing to him that he was doing to her,” Leana explained.

“So, accusing her of cheating on him is how his guilt was speaking,” Ingrid, understanding, wondered.

“Damn,” Joanna said. “It makes sense. Because he knows everywhere I go and who I am with.”

“Get a PI,” Ingrid suggested.

“We will pay for it,” Leana offered.

Two weeks later, after receiving proof from the PI her friends hired. It was their fourth wedding anniversary. Joanna prepared for that day as she had for their last three wedding anniversaries. She worked half a day, then hurried home to cook his favorite meal of three-cheese lasagna. She made a simple salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and shredded carrot, along with a handful of organic raisins and cranberries. With a honey vinaigrette salad dressing. Along with a bottle of Chianti Classico. His favorite red wine. She wore a pastel baby-pink lace dress that revealed her curves, with matching five-inch pumps. No jewelry, but her nails and toes were decorated with soft pink nail polish with tiny white hearts on them. She put her hair in a bun. She didn’t feel like doing anything special to it.

He handed her four different-colored roses, kissed her cheek, and got ready to celebrate. They enjoyed their fourth wedding anniversary.

They danced after enjoying their meal, listening to his favorite music. As the night ended, they exchanged gifts. He handed her a small box, which she took without opening. Then she handed him the large brown envelope the PI had given her. Then she eased towards the closet where she had hidden her packed suitcase and bag.

He took the envelope, curiosity lining his face as he opened it. Joanna took her suitcase from the closet, putting his gift in her bag. Then headed towards the door.

His silence alerted her, but she pulled both suitcases towards the door. She didn’t glance back when she heard a thud as something hit the floor.

This was inspired by a female who went through the same incident as Joanna. Turns out her husband was cheating on her, and he was using guilt to accuse her of cheating on him. Guilt does speak, but you must be aware to recognize its voice and language.

Can you hear when Guilt speaks?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.