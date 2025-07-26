Buddha image taken by GAbriella in New Delhi, India

Editorial by Gabriella

New Delhi India

Sunday 2:46 am - the fan is turning and the sounds of the city visit from outside. Preeti tells me that Delhi never sleeps. Very true. The city keeps going no matter what all night long. The cars are roaring down the highway and surrounding roads. There is continuous movement in Delhi. Motorcycles and bicycles keep going on the roads zig-zagging between the cars, people, and trucks. The city has many beautiful parks and trees, as well as a lot of dust and air pollution.

To me, India felt like a clash of present and past, great differences between the poverty and the elite class; it was like a music note dancing with many different colors in the markets, like an ever-changing chameleon.

I hope you will enjoy the amazing story written by Preeti Singh on Yashodhara, the Buddha’s wife, and a lovely story from B.R. Shenoy on her recent experience in India.

Preeti and Gabriella in India

Yashodhara’s Sacred Story

by Preeti Singh

The Unsung Heroine of the Buddha’s Legacy

Many of my friends have become Buddhists. They have regular meetings and are very enthusiastic about their philosophy. I was walking with a senior Buddhist leader of her group. She asked me why I had not joined their group.

I frankly told her that I have been to some of their meetings and do not feel motivated to follow their beliefs, though I respect them. I have tried many different types of spiritual beliefs, but I think they are finally the same thing.

We should be good human beings and live a life where we can extend our love to our friends and family, whatever we follow.

She began talking about the philosophy of Buddhism. I asked her which Buddhist order she followed. She told me that it was the Indian philosophy of the original Buddha around 563 BCE in Lumbini, which is located presently in Nepal.

I told her I was more interested in Buddha’s wife, Yashodhra and if she knew about her. I expected her to tell me a lot about her, but she knew nothing of her. This is how silent and unsung Buddha’s wife was.

I recently read and attended a book discussion on The Story of Yashodra, Buddha’s wife. The book was The Illusion of Illusions by Sunita Pant Bansal. The whole dormant story is before me, and I can present it.

Women in India have been the silent and strong people behind influential kings and leaders. Spiritual leaders left their wives and went alone in their ventures or found their own journeys.

Yashodhra’s life reflects love, sacrifice, resilience, and spiritual awakening. She has made a unique contribution to the Buddha’s path to enlightenment.

Sidharth and Yashodra as Husband and wife

Yahodhra was Buddha’s playmate, and she married him at 16. Their marriage was a personal bond and a strategic alliance between two powerful princely clans. The couple lived in luxury in the palace of Kapilavastu, surrounded by the opulence befitting royalty.

Sidharth's father shielded him from the harsh realities of the world. Siddhartha shielded King Suddhodana, who hoped his son would focus on his royal duties. Yashodhara fulfilled her role as a devoted wife.

The couple had a son, Rahul. Siddhartha was attached to his family. Their domestic bliss did not last long. When Siddhartha was 29, he encountered the “Four Sights.” He saw an old man, a sick man, a corpse, and an ascetic.

These sights awakened him to the realities of suffering and impermanence. This experience shook him and led him to renounce his princely life in pursuit of spiritual truth.

The Great Renunciation and Yashodhra

One night, Sidharth quietly and stealthily left Yashodhara, Rahul, and the palace behind while people were sleeping. He cut his hair, removed all his princely clothes, and left. This is cited as the Great Renunciation.

Yashodhara, through this act of Sidharth, felt his profound loss. She was left to raise their newborn son alone, and she faced the emotional and social challenges of being abandoned by her husband, who was not only her partner but also the heir to the kingdom.

Buddhist texts, such as the Jataka stories and Lalitavistara, describe Yashodhara’s initial grief but also highlight her strength and dignity in adversity.

Initially, she was heartbroken, but later, she decided to honour his spiritual journey by adorning simple clothes and raising her child alone.

After attaining enlightenment, Buddha visited Kapilavastu. He met Yashodhra, and she told their son Rahul to ask his father for his inheritance.

His father gave him an empty begging bowl. At age 7, Rahul became influenced and joined a monastery, following his father’s example.

When she met Buddha, she asked him why he had gone stealthily at night and why he did not have faith and trust that she would support him in his journey. She had felt hurt by this act of Buddha.

There was no answer to this, but the justification was that he could not face her, and maybe if he met her, he would not be able to leave her because of his attachment and love for her.

This was another emotional loss for Yashodra. She was left alone. She was committed to Buddhist art, literature, and oral traditions. Her story is of selflessness and perseverance, offering inspiration to those who face personal trials in pursuit of higher ideals.

Inspired by the Buddha’s teachings, Yashodhara joined the Buddhist monastic order (Sangha) as a bhikkhuni (nun). She is said to have attained the status of an arahant, a fully enlightened being, demonstrating her own spiritual prowess even before Buddha attained it.

Her journey from a devoted wife to a renunciant shows her commitment to the path of liberation.

In modern times, Yashodhara has been reinterpreted through feminist lenses, with scholars and practitioners highlighting her strength and autonomy. She is seen not merely as the Buddha’s wife but as a spiritual figure in her own right, whose journey mirrors the universal quest for meaning and liberation.

Yashodhara’s life depicts the power of resilience, love, and spiritual awakening. Buddha overshadows her story, but her role as a partner, mother, and later as an enlightened nun shows human relationships and spiritual growth.

The original version of this story was published on the Medium platform.

No Single-Use Plastics in India

by B.R. Shenoy

My family recently accompanied my husband on a business trip to India. Before landing, we were told on the plane that single-use plastics were banned nationwide.

I wasn’t sure what to expect, but during our visit, I noticed hardly any plastic in use. In hotels and restaurants, food was served on stainless steel, ceramic, or glass plates. Drinks came in proper cups. No styrofoam. No plastic forks or spoons. It was a refreshing surprise.

The difference was striking compared to the U.S., where single-use plastics are still everywhere — coffee cups, takeout containers, and utensils. Even in Europe, I’ve noticed less plastic being used than here in the U.S.

Drinking coffee or tea from a real cup instead of a disposable one was such a simple joy. It felt more human, less wasteful. India’s approach shows how effective policies can create meaningful, lasting change.

How do you avoid plastics?

The original version of this story was first published on the Medium Platform.