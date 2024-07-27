Volume 1 Issue 9

Editorial - Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

What is the Law of Attraction?

The philosophy of the law of attraction explains that “Whatever we direct our powerful focus upon within the invisible realm of our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions eventually manifests into outer form,” claims Whitman. Thereby the law of attraction says the state of everything in our external world—our bodies, our relationships, the robustness of our careers, and our finances—is a direct reflection of our internal state.” Based on this philosophy if our house is clean and happy inside it will look the same outside. Energy moves through the universe and in theory, this energy can attract or not what we need in life. This can include things, people, and jobs in our lives for example. I do believe that if you put your best effort out into the world it will pay off while if you keep putting negativity and hatred into the world that will also find its way back to you.

When I was little my mom told me a story about a co-worker who was always mean to her. My mom never wished anything for this co-worker and yet still a few years later something tragic happened in this person’s life. I believe that there are only so many times we can lend a helping hand and after a while it gets old and people will level people who are not doing their share of the work and support for each other and their community or society in general. I rather be safe and just go with kindness and harmony in my life.

References

https://www.forbes.com/health/mind/what-is-law-of-attraction-loa/

Please consider subscribing. If you believe the thought-provoking stories we bring you have value, please use this link to support our work. This issue was prepared with gratitude for each of our subscribers.

Image by LC Lynch

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Manifestation Miracles By LC Lynch Great change is possible if you believe that’s true everything you need is coming for you Wish for it then release it let the universe take over divine timing will move your dreams closer Feel it’s already here know you are fully worthy to set out on a brand new journey It won’t come when you want it but exactly when it’s time right when you give up it all starts to align Still you need action to spring it into motion rewarded for your daily devotion Always hold true to your vision greater than you imagine know in your heart that the best can happen © LC Lynch 2024 You can only manifest miracles if you believe in your desires. The secret is to feel like your dreams are already a part of your life. Nothing happens how you envision it, but somehow it turns out exactly as it is needed. Still, the very best can happen to you, as long as you embrace change and let it in. Stay adaptable, optimistic, and keep your eyes open for new possibilities.

How to Use The Law of Attraction in Relationships

By Libby Shively McAvoy

Envato Elements Purchased Image License STULBCXNW9

Understanding the Law of Attraction (you may see it abbreviated LOA)

When I left for vacation many years ago, a friend loaned me a book that changed my life. The Law of Attraction, by Esther and Jerry Hicks, started my ascension into the world of spirituality. I had never heard of such a profound yet relatable philosophy. Jerry, often referred to as Abraham Hicks, explains that your thoughts at any given moment attract other thoughts like that. And as energetic beings, our thoughts send energy out into the universe.

How The Law of Attraction Applies to Relationships

As energetic beings, we can create what we desire in this physical world by observing and understanding our thoughts. In relationships, we attract people with similar qualities and interests. We are drawn to the energy of people with a similar energy to us — much like a magnet.

The Law of Attraction states that you must fully believe in something to attract it. So:

If you believe you are worthy of love, you will attract love.

If you believe your marriage is successful, it will be.

If you believe you will find the perfect mate, you shall.

That is not to say that you won’t have to put any effort into these relationships. Your words and actions must align with what you desire and believe.

Final Thoughts

Focus on abundance, love, and wellness; you will attract those things.

Focus on scarcity, fear, break-ups, and health crises; you will attract those things.

The whole choice is up to you, but The Law works to attract both negative and positive based on your thoughts.

Best wishes to you, and may you have a happy, healthy relationship.

Created by the author using DALL-E, AI

The Lessons of Time Prove the Point

By DR Rawson - The Possibilist

You’ve found it—one law of many. This one is titled the “Law of Attraction.” The laws of nature and the universe are learned over time. While we may be born with a natural gift of curiosity and wanting to learn, knowing what to learn comes with time and age.

The first time I experienced the Law of Attraction was in high school. I was a new Sophomore who competed against my new school when I attended my old school, and people weren’t happy about that. It didn’t matter to me. I was looking for people who could help me grow, be a better student and football player, and, if I’m honest, better with girls.

After a couple of weeks of working through this in my mind, a young man named Judd wandered over to the tree I was sitting under on the Quad lawn. He introduced himself. We talked and talked, and then after school, I went to his home. He was a religious Quaker with very strict family rules. I had never told people how important my spiritual relationship was and still is to me.

Judd was exactly what I wanted to attract. He was smart, a varsity football player, liked by nearly every girl he even smiled at. Yep, he was the one.

No, you don’t think attraction works like that? Well, it does.

In my thirties, I veered off track. I wasn’t really using all that I knew to my advantage. Attracting what I needed spiritually, physically, in business, and in my relationship with my family slipped off my list. I paid the price. Everyone was headed in one direction, and it wasn’t mine. I seemed to be headed into totally unchartered waters.

How did I get back on track?

I spent two miserable years like that. Literally, attraction happened in reverse. Someone else had manifested that they needed some of the skills and talents I possessed. We found each other. What we accomplished was a miracle. Our little not-for-profit, religious-based organization grew from less than one hundred to more than three hundred and fifty in less than three months. We attracted national attention.

We couldn’t help but see how the Law of Attraction was working again. Every facet of my life became more of what I wanted with the people I wanted to be with.

Simple

Over the years, I’ve watched professional speakers, ministers, and others use elaborate tools to try to explain what people think is so immense. Because it’s a “Universal law,” it must be very deep in its understanding. What if I could show you how really simple it is to “attract” what you want? I can. Go further down this page to Tips and read what Gabriella wrote. Think about her and who she is.

Gabriella: Behave and act the way that you would want others to behave toward you. Simply put, I like to practice kindness.

DR: You must first decide what you want to attract. Be very specific. “I want to find someone that can teach me how to… achieve or get to…”

Libby: Visualize what you desire in great detail. Write it down. Then, be sure your thoughts, words, actions, and choices are in alignment with your desires.

Thanks for reading,

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Founder

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

P.S.

If you have been looking for an inexpensive yet thoughtful gift for someone you share knowledge with, consider gifting a subscription to Dancing Elephants Press on Substack, a weekly magazine that will improve the quality of their life.