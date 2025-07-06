Join us for our travel series to see the world and hear beautiful stories.

Image of Preeti and Gabriella meeting in California

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Traveling to meet friends and have new experiences enriches the soul. I feel fortunate that I traveled to many places in the world and was able to see wonderful things and meet amazing people. My most recent travel was to India in April. You can read more about my travel to India in this prior post.

Last year, I was able to go to Croatia, and this year, Winner Lee wrote a beautiful story about her experiences in Croatia that we included in this Magazine. Preeti Singh shares the story in this magazine about her 98-year-old friend who enjoys traveling. Preeti herself is a world traveler and amazing storyteller. B.R Shenoy joins us this week to share her story of visiting Jaipur, India, and spending time with elephants. I love her story very much and feel fortunate that I was able to visit elephants in Jaipur recently as well. Gabriela Trofin-Tatár has also been traveling the world and keeping me updated, and sending beautiful images from Portugal, France, and Spain. Please check out our lovely nature walk with her on the beaches of Portugal.

I have written a series of articles about traveling the world. If interested, the articles can be found here.

Dubrovnik

by Winner Lee

Gateway to My Balkan Adventures

Image by Winner Lee

During the off-peak season in mid-May, we booked a British Airways package to Dubrovnik, which included flights and five nights in Hotel Lapad, for two people, for only £933. Croatia and Slovenia had long been on my bucket list. I knew Dubrovnik was a must-visit destination, although I didn’t know much about it before this trip.

I researched a bit and understood that both Slovenia and Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia in June 1991. While Slovenia experienced a brief conflict, Croatia endured a violent war that lasted until 1995.

During our stay in Dubrovnik, we also took two memorable day tours – one to Bosnia and Herzegovina and another to Montenegro, both of which also emerged from the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is a stunning city located on the southern coast of Croatia. Interestingly, the southern part is separated from the rest of the Croatian mainland by a small strip of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The city’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is not to be missed.

We stayed at Hotel Lapad, a modern and comfortable hotel compared to the more historic accommodations in the Old Town. Many yachts dock in the Lapad area, giving it a relaxed and coastal vibe. Located about 3 km from the Old Town, it was easy and affordable to get around – Uber rides took just 6 to 8 minutes and cost between €5 and €8.

Lapad area photo by Winner Lee

City Walls

The city walls walk was especially stunning during our visit, thanks to the great weather. The water was crystal clear, and the scenery was breathtaking. While walking around the outside of the walls is free and worth going, we paid €40 each to walk the full 2 km along the top of the city walls – an experience I would highly recommend. The panoramic views of Dubrovnik were incredible, from the endless Adriatic Sea to the city’s iconic red-orange tiled rooftops. We were completely immersed in the scenery and captured countless beautiful photos along the way.

City Walls photo by Winner Lee

Old Town

Inside the City Walls lies the Old Town, filled with charming shops and restaurants. We picked up some souvenirs and enjoyed several gelatos. After passing through a narrow corridor and climbing up some stairs, we discovered a cluster of restaurants with a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The area becomes quite lively in the evening as well.

Edulis Oyster Bar – Highly Recommended

One hidden gem was a tiny oyster bar my husband found on Tripadvisor, just six seats in total. The oysters came from the nearby Ston oyster farm; the restaurant owner proudly told us that this oyster farm is one of the largest in the World. My husband was so impressed by the freshness and flavour that he visited three times. I joined him twice, and together we savoured the oysters raw, grilled, and fried. On our final visit, we also tried cuttlefish with rice — this is the only restaurant we recommend in Dubrovnik. The little bar offered great value for money, especially compared to other places.

Edulis Oyster Bar - fresh oysters from Ston Oyster Farm

We did try oysters at another nearby restaurant, but they weren’t very fresh. It reminded me of what a taxi driver had told us that many restaurants in the Old Town serve frozen seafood.

Libertas Fish Restaurant — Quite Expensive

We also dined at Libertas Fish Restaurant, a signature restaurant in an expensive hotel in the Lapad area. It is highly rated on TripAdvisor with 4.9 points out of 5. The seafood we ordered — lobster, oysters, and crab — was undeniably fresh, and the vibe was fantastic as we were facing the Adriatic Sea. The overall experience was great, including their excellent services. However, we felt that it was quite overpriced even when compared to Michelin-star restaurants in Europe, although they provided a few complimentary starters and desserts alongside our orders. Notably, seafood prices weren’t listed on their online menu, which made it impossible to gauge the cost in advance.

Cable Car - worth a ride

It is worth taking the cable car up to the top of Mount Srđ for a spectacular panoramic view of Dubrovnik. Tickets cost €15 for a one-way trip and €27 for a round trip per adult. We opted for two round-trip tickets, and the views were stunning. Some people chose one-way and walked down the mountain.

Mount Srd image by Winner Lee

Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro

Mostar and Kravice Waterfalls; Kotor and Perast

Mostar

When we first searched for a day tour from Dubrovnik to Mostar and the Kravice Waterfalls, we didn’t realise they were in a different country. It was only when the tour description mentioned that a passport was required that we became aware.

We joined a day tour to visit the historic town of Mostar, which took about 3.5 hours to reach from Dubrovnik, including roughly an hour spent at the border crossing. We had three hours to explore Mostar, which was just enough time to take photos, enjoy lunch, and buy some souvenirs. The scenery, especially the view of the River Neretva, was fascinating. It was a fantastic experience to immerse ourselves in the charm of the old town, which was bustling with tourists.

Mostar image by Winner Lee

Kravice Waterfalls – the most beautiful in Bosnia and Herzegovina

We stopped there for an hour; we needed to walk down many stone-paved stairs to arrive at the waterfalls, in about 10 minutes. These waterfalls are picturesque, and some tourists also ride on the boats to get near the waterfalls. Some tourists swam or took off their shoes to try the cool water. There are two restaurants on the base, we ordered grilled pork chop and served with beer, which was delicious. We couldn’t stay too long to enjoy the scenery and atmosphere, as we needed to reserve some time to walk up many stairs.

Kravice Waterfalls image by Winner Lee

Kotor – Montenegro

We joined another day tour to visit the historic town of Kotor, which included a boat trip from Kotor to Perast. We also needed to bring our passports to pass through immigration. During our visit to Kotor, we spent about three hours in the old town, starting with an informative tour led by a local guide. For lunch, we found a cosy restaurant to enjoy a meal. To my surprise, there was a Hard Rock Café in town, and as a collector of their small tube glasses, I couldn’t resist buying one as a souvenir.

Boat ride

The Bay of Kotor is an inner bay, so its waters were relatively calm. During our boat ride to Perast, we paused at the small island of Our Lady of the Rocks, home to a petite church.

Bay of Kotor, Our Lady of the Rocks

Perast

Perast is a charming tourist town with beautiful scenery. We enjoyed a leisurely walk along the coast, capturing photos of the stunning views. However, our time there was limited to just 50 minutes, which wasn’t quite enough for a drink after all the walking.

Perast image by Winner Lee

We didn’t plan much for this trip to Croatia — it was simply a great-value package deal that caught our attention. We stayed for just six days, which felt a bit rushed since we were ambitiously wanting to visit two more countries. Despite the tight schedule, the trip was worth it. I always feel excited when exploring places I have never been to before, and this adventure was no exception.

The article was originally published on Medium.

98 and Unstoppable: The Lady Who Inspired Me

by Preeti Singh

Preeti Singh and her friend

Have any of you met a 98-year-old person with life and energy around them? I am happy to have met someone so full of life, with a beautiful smile and grace around her.

Meeting a 98-year-old lady

At a big gathering of people, I spotted a family that I knew very well. With them was their elderly aunt, whom I have always heard so much about.

She is my friend’s aunt. Her father’s elder brother’s wife. They always narrate stories about her, but I meet her rarely. Usually, she is in a sitting position, and often she smiles and speaks, but I had not seen her in action.

Here she was, arriving at the auditorium in a wheelchair. She got up from it and reached the hall on her crutches and sat down gracefully in a chair.

Wow! Travelling 30 Kilometers in a car and then moving out in a wheelchair to simple crutches and finally to the hall.

Somebody else would have been very tired, but she looked fresh like a lily. I knew the lady was in her 90s, but I did not know that he was going to be 98 on 4th July. Almost a century.

At 98 years old, she could easily have chosen to slow down and let the world come to her. But that has never been her way. Even from her wheelchair, she moves through life with more energy, grace, and joy than many people half her age.

She is not just living; she is thriving. She travels alone, visiting places and people, proving that independence is more about spirit than circumstance.

She told me she had just come from Durban the night before. I asked her what her purpose was to go all that way from India?

She replied that her daughter lived there, and she loved to visit her family. Since the airlines would not allow her to travel alone, there was no choice but to take an attendant with her, even though she said that she could manage herself.

When I met her, I thought that maybe I would feel sympathy for her because she was in a wheelchair and nearing a century of life. Instead, I was filled with admiration, awe, and inspired by her.

Her determination to travel alone made me realize how much fear holds us back. If she can navigate airports and new cities at 98, surely I can take on my challenges with courage.

4th of July was her birthday. So happy birthday to Aunty.

I heard that she makes people happy when she hosts a party and makes everyone feel welcome reminded me how important it is to create joy for others, no matter what we’re going through ourselves.

My friend told me that her aunt prepares exotic salads, throws lively parties, and keeps in touch with relatives and friends, making everyone feel special.

Another life lesson I learned after meeting her was that life is not about the years we live but the love, courage, and joy we pour into each day. Meeting her reminded me to live fully and continue with my motto: live, love, laugh, and make each day feel special. I also felt that one should never let anything, not even age, dim our spirit.

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” — John Lennon

Up Close with Gentle Giants in India: A birthday surprise I’ll never forget

by B.R. Shenoy

Image by B.R. Shenoy

“Nature’s great masterpiece, an elephant; the only harmless great thing.” — John Donne

In November 2024, my family and I were exploring India when something completely unplanned turned into one of the most memorable parts of our trip.

We’re the type of people who always carve out time for animals when we travel. Zoos, wildlife parks, sanctuaries — if it involves animals, we’re in. At least, my kids and I are. My husband? Not so much. He’s not exactly an animal lover like the rest of us.

During our two-day private guided tour of Jaipur, we had some extra time left over. When our tour guide mentioned an elephant sanctuary just outside the city, we were instantly curious. It wasn’t on our itinerary, but we decided to go for it.

We ended up visiting a sanctuary in Hathi Gaon, where we had a private visit with one of their elephants. It was the first time I’d ever stood beside one in real life, with nothing between us. No fences. No screens. Indian elephants are smaller than African elephants, so honestly, this elephant didn’t seem that big.

He was gentle and observant. Calm in that unique way animals can be when they trust their surroundings. We learned about his daily routine, the sanctuary’s mission, and how much love and effort go into giving these animals a safe, dignified life.

I have to share a funny little moment from our visit: I’d been carrying my large handbag all day, and when it was time to take a photo with the elephant, I completely forgot to set it down. Just as we were about to snap the picture, he reached over with his trunk and tried to grab it! Everyone burst out laughing — including me. I think I startled him just as much as he startled me.

That day was extra special for another reason, too. It was my birthday. And for someone who loves animals and nature as much as I do, spending part of it at an elephant sanctuary felt truly magical.

Even though we visited Jaipur, Agra, and Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), that quiet afternoon with the elephant was the highlight of our trip. The best memories are often the ones you don’t see coming.

Please enjoy these photos I clicked during our visit to the elephant sanctuary in Jaipur in November 2024.

Credit: B.R. Shenoy

Credit: B.R. Shenoy

Credit: B.R Shenoy

If you’re ever in Jaipur and have the chance to visit an elephant sanctuary, do it — especially if you’re traveling with animal lovers (or secretly hoping to convert one, like I am with my husband). You never know what little moments might become your favorite memories.

Have you ever had a last-minute travel detour that turned into the highlight of your trip? Or have you spent time with elephants before?

I hope you have enjoyed this magazine. Please check out our previous works in DEP.