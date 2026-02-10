Image by Gary Friedman

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Gary Friedman is a wonderful photographer and writer. Please check out his prior post on DEP Substack about the Happies Slum in Africa.

The current piece shows us villages in Africa “Boma” (villages), how people live in the villages. Gary searched to find the true way people live not just what has been shown to the tourists. I hope that you will enjoy this great article and all the amazing images from Gary’s visit.

The Villages of the Maasai Mara

by Gary Friedman

The game reserves we visited in Kenya belong to the Maasai community, who leases the land to eco-tourism companies like Gamewatchers Safaris that allow them to earn more from the land than if they had used it for some other purpose, like farming. The Maasai still live like they have for centuries - the men still watch over the cattle (and their multiple wives); while the women do ALL the work, including hut building using cow dung.

As part of our Safari experience, we were treated to a visit to a working “Boma” (village), where people showed us how they live. Upon my first visit, I was a little skeptical - the place is so neat; and their colors are so bright (despite having to wash them in the dirty river nearby). Is this just a show they put on for us white folks?

A few days later I asked the guides to take us to another Boma, one that wasn’t so dependent on tourist dollars so I could get a more realistic idea of how they actually lived. They sort of complied (except for the tourist dollars part). In this 2nd village they actually used the tourist money to make their lives easier: they now buy some of their clothes instead of making them; they buy bottled water (the plastic remains of which litter the village), and buy goods to make handmade souvenirs for the tourists.

Here are some images that give you a feel for the villages. As always, click on any image to view larger and sharper:

The women do all of the work, including cooking,

child-raising, laundry, and building the houses. Here

a small team is helping to seal the roof with

cow dung.

More happy kids.

Moses, the head warrior. He has 4 wives.



Inside the huts it’s quite dark, with only small windows for ventilation.

This is how everyone charges their cell phones. :-)

Group photo

The residents give a performance for tourists.

The 2nd half of the video shows their jumping

competition, a necessary skill for a warrior to have

in order to appear bigger just before killing a wild animal.

Help Send a Massai Child to School

John Naini and De Scott

To the left is a photo of John Naini, a Maasai warrior we met on the 2024 Photo Safari, taken using an undiffused wireless flash. He’s not working there anymore; instead he’s working hard to raise money so more children from the Maasai villages can get a basic education. In Nairobi, even public schools require school uniforms, which most families simply cannot afford.

The person on the right is De Scott, who met John a couple of years before I did, and she has been successfully raising money for the Maasai community: first she raised funds to buy giant cisterns to catch rainwater (so the women wouldn’t have to walk 20 miles round trip just to get water for their villages. She has also been successful in raising money to send the kids to school. As De explains it:

“I initially sent 5 girls to an existing day school the raised more funds to ultimately add 10 more girls, and after that, another 5. Total 20 girls to an existing day school. John facilitated this for me.

Last year, I had a very generous donation from an acquaintance and was able to send all 20 of the girls to a private (Catholic) school, plus add 20 boys.

All the kids go to a private catholic boarding school now. The money I raise for them provides transportation to and from the school during breaks, clothing, uniforms, shoes, socks, personal hygiene products, and tuition for a year.”

Uniforms. A good start.

41 kids now have uniforms and can now attend a Catholic boarding school.

John and De are hoping to expand this program to provide a good education for the kids, and as part of my ongoing quest to help make the world a better place, I’m sharing their donation information with you. De operates a 501(c) (3) non-profit for projects like this; she is an incredible spirit. And while there is no shortage of worthwhile causes we can all donate to, when you visit a place it and spend time with the community it takes on a new meaning.

“Most importantly Gary, I hope you emphasize how the actions of just one person can make a difference in so many lives…. simply by doing SOMETHING! No matter how large or small the donation is, it can have a huge impact! I am so grateful I acted upon this opportunity to help others …. My life has been enriched to say the least!”

You can help John and De’s cause by donating to De’s non-profit. Send me an email (Gary at Friedman Archives dot com) and I’ll put you in touch with her. Many thanks for caring enough to donate!

Until next time,

Yours Truly, Gary Friedman

This post was originally posted on the Friedman Archives