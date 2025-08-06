Editorial by Gabriella

I have read this wonderful story from Rick Allen who is an amazing writer and artist and a friend. I feel fortunate that I have met Rick a few years back in person. I always enjoyed his writing and his humble being. I knew I had to ask him to feature this great article in DEP again on the Substack platform. He agreed. Rick writes from the heart, he tells the truth from his experience and shares the wisdom for us all. His writing opens the heart and the mind to new possibilities and unspoken truths. Please enjoy this peace about relationships from the heart and mind of Rick Allen, an amazing piece of heartfelt magic translated to words.

The Secrets (and Non-Secrets) of a Healthy Relationship

by Rick Allen

We ask it quietly at night when something feels off.

We ask it out loud to friends after heartbreak.

We ask it when we’re in love, too — whispering prayers that this time, maybe, we’ve found the right one.

Are there any secrets to a healthy relationship?

The short answer: yes.

The longer answer: they’re not really secrets.

The deepest answer: they’re less about what you do to solve the problem and more about how you show up — again and again.

Here are seven truths I’ve discovered over time — not as commandments, but as invitations.

1. Shared Values Matter More Than Shared Interests

It’s tempting to believe that liking the same music, hobbies, or vacation spots will keep two people close. But compatibility isn’t built on trivia — it’s built on what you believe is important.

Do you both value honesty over harmony?Do you believe growth is essential, or is stability the goal?How do you define respect? Faith? Freedom?

Interests decorate a relationship. Values form its foundation. Without shared values, you’re building a house on sand.

2. Communication Is More Than Just Talking Clearly

We’ve all heard that communication is key, but few of us were ever taught how to speak with care — or to listen in a way that invites trust.

Speaking with presence means owning your feelings without assigning blame. It means saying, “I felt hurt when…” instead of “You always…”

· Listening with generosity means quieting the urge to respond, and to really feel your feelings, choosing instead to witness. It’s offering your full attention — not to fix or defend, but to truly receive what the other person is sharing.

Healthy couples learn to talk with each other, not at each other. Over time, that becomes one of the greatest forms of intimacy.

3. Autonomy and Togetherness Aren’t Opposites

There’s a myth that love means losing yourself. That you must blend completely, finish each other’s sentences, and sacrifice your solitude to prove devotion.

But real love has space in it.

It’s “I choose you” — not “I need you to survive,” or “I put you first!”

The healthiest relationships are built on interdependence: two whole people who support each other’s independence while staying deeply connected. That tension — between freedom and closeness — is where love breathes best.

4. Conflict Isn’t a Problem — Avoidance Is

No matter how perfect things seem at first, you’ll hit friction. Disappointment. Misunderstanding. It’s human.

What matters most is not how rarely you fight, but how well you repair.

Can you apologize?

Can you forgive?

Can you sit in the discomfort of not being right?

Perfection won’t keep you together. Repair will.

And the couples who last know how to find their way back — not by forgetting, but by healing and understanding each other.

5. Respect Must Stay — Even When Love Flickers

Love is emotional. It surges and recedes. It can falter under stress, or fatigue, or grief.

But respect is a daily decision.

It’s how you speak when you’re angry.

It’s whether you interrupt.

It’s whether you remember they’re a whole person, not just your partner.

You don’t have to adore someone every second to treat them with dignity. In fact, how you treat them during the hard moments says more than any romantic vow ever could.

6. Stay Curious — Even After Years

One of the most dangerous assumptions is thinking you know your partner completely.

That there’s nothing left to discover.

That you’ve mapped all their emotional terrain.

But people shift. Beliefs evolve. Dreams change.

A healthy relationship leaves room for mystery — for the chance that the person next to you still holds stories they haven’t yet told.

Curiosity says: I’m still choosing to see you.

Ask new questions. Revisit old ones. Let the other person surprise you.

7. The Little Things Are the Big Things

It’s easy to wait for anniversaries or romantic getaways.

However, it’s the quiet, everyday gestures that make a relationship feel like home.

A cup of coffee, made just how they like it.

A hand on the lower back in passing.

A note tucked into a lunch bag.

A glance across the room that says, ‘You matter.’

We crave being known. And nothing communicates that more than attention to the details.

Love lives in the small moments we don’t post but remember.

So, Are There Secrets?

If there’s any real “secret,” it might be this:

A healthy relationship is less about magic and more about consistent effort. It’s a spiritual discipline in disguise — requiring presence, forgiveness, resilience, and joy.

It’s a place where both people can grow, not in spite of each other, but because of each other.

And it’s not always easy. But it is sacred.

Let’s Look Closer

A few quiet questions for reflection:

Which of these “secrets” are already present in your relationships?

Which one feels like an edge you’re still learning to walk?

How do you tend to repair after conflict?

What values do you hold dearest in a relationship — and are they being honored?

Where in your love life have you stopped being curious?

Tiny Exercise

Pick someone you love — romantically, platonically, or in your family.

Choose one small action you can take this week to demonstrate your love, silently.

Then watch what changes — maybe in them, maybe in you.

