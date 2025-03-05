All Images by Annelise Lords

The Sculpting Colors Of Love

When I see a smile,

I beam

I know someone has just increased the happiness in our world

Painting our world with their color of love

Yellow for the sun shining from above

When I hear laughter, it uplifts my heart

Someone’s adding yellow, orange, pink, and red,

To a world considered dread

Decorating it with love and happiness instead

We need colors to smile.

Seeing gratitude and appreciation

I know a kind heart has spurred into action

Sketching their color of love, its pink

Using paint or ink to expand their link

A portrait of the understanding you contribute in light blue

It’s not something new

It’s just you being you

Giving back to our world all of what it’s due

A friendship you canvased in Yellow and Purple

With compassion and positivity, you helped clear many hurdles

Knowledge you expand

While extending a helping hand

Cause Friendship is a priceless gift,

Cherish it, or it will drift

Keep it at the top of your list

Sunrise is another one of Nature's gifts that comes in lovable colors.

Sculping love at certain hours

Crafting a beautiful world for you and all others

Unlocking eyes, hearts, minds, souls, and hands while bonding

Uniting all races without conflict or misunderstanding

Green for the life you compose

Freedom, love, understanding, and patience are some of the gifts you have bestows

On humanity, because you want our world to know

Without harmony, our lives will be colorless and devoid of all things that grow.

Sunset is one of the most lovable things nature gives to humanity.

A sunset for hope!

Colors play a significant role in our lives, and even though each color represents different things for each of us, colors are essential to us as breathing and water are. Color enlightens and brightens our moods, thoughts, feelings, emotions, thoughts, ideas, etc. It also helps signify negative things, but designing and molding your world with hues of excellent and cheerful shades will improve your thinking, living, and life. Colors connect us to love.

Paint your world with shades that exemplify the positive and beautiful things in your life.

All images by Annelise Lords

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.