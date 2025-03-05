The Sculpting Colors Of Love
Paint your world with shades that exemplify the positive and beautiful things in your life.
All Images by Annelise Lords
When I see a smile,
I beam
I know someone has just increased the happiness in our world
Painting our world with their color of love
Yellow for the sun shining from above
When I hear laughter, it uplifts my heart
Someone’s adding yellow, orange, pink, and red,
To a world considered dread
Decorating it with love and happiness instead
We need colors to smile.
Seeing gratitude and appreciation
I know a kind heart has spurred into action
Sketching their color of love, its pink
Using paint or ink to expand their link
A portrait of the understanding you contribute in light blue
It’s not something new
It’s just you being you
Giving back to our world all of what it’s due
A friendship you canvased in Yellow and Purple
With compassion and positivity, you helped clear many hurdles
Knowledge you expand
While extending a helping hand
Cause Friendship is a priceless gift,
Cherish it, or it will drift
Keep it at the top of your list
Sunrise is another one of Nature's gifts that comes in lovable colors.
Sculping love at certain hours
Crafting a beautiful world for you and all others
Unlocking eyes, hearts, minds, souls, and hands while bonding
Uniting all races without conflict or misunderstanding
Green for the life you compose
Freedom, love, understanding, and patience are some of the gifts you have bestows
On humanity, because you want our world to know
Without harmony, our lives will be colorless and devoid of all things that grow.
Sunset is one of the most lovable things nature gives to humanity.
A sunset for hope!
Colors play a significant role in our lives, and even though each color represents different things for each of us, colors are essential to us as breathing and water are. Color enlightens and brightens our moods, thoughts, feelings, emotions, thoughts, ideas, etc. It also helps signify negative things, but designing and molding your world with hues of excellent and cheerful shades will improve your thinking, living, and life. Colors connect us to love.
Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.
