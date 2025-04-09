Image by Annelise Lords

“At school today, my friends and I were talking about love,” Sophia Henson said to her grandmother. “You and grandpa are the only person I know who has managed to let love last for more than fifty years. . . . . .,” she pauses, looking at her grandmother skeptical, then reveals, “Mom was telling Sandy the other day that you have managed to let your love last even after grandpa’s death. How do you do that?”

Her grandmother smiles and pulls her down memory lane with her, “When we met, today would be fifty-seven years, it was raining, and we shared his umbrella. He made a bet that a rainbow would come after the rain stopped falling. If it came, I would have dinner with him. It came,” her grandmother said, smiling to push the sadness away. She continues, “The day we married, he promised me a rainbow, and it came too. So, I would wish for a rainbow every year on our wedding anniversary. I never got one, but he would buy me cards with rainbows on them. The day before he died, he promised to send me rainbows on our anniversary to let me know he will never stop loving me.”

Sophia hugs her grandmother as she pauses, reading the sadness in her eyes. “You missed him a lot, don’t you?” She asks her grandmother, easing out of her embrace.

Her Grandmother smiles, taking both hands and shares, “Yes baby, I do miss him.”

“But . . .. you never looked sad,” Sophia said.

“That’s because I realized the value of our love while he was alive and was able to keep growing it. Many humans never understood the real value of love until it’s gone.”

“Like my father,” slips out of Sophia’s mouth.

Her grandmother reached out and touched her on her right cheek and said, “By the time your father came to the realization of the power of love, your mother had already left.”

Suddenly, lightning demanded their attention, and rain fed the earth. Minutes later, Sophia cried, “Grandma, look! Your Rainbow has arrived! He sends it! He still loves you!”

Love is one of the most powerful but positive emotions. It has the power to grow.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it. Please enjoy more from other writers on this platform.