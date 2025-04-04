Image by Annelise Lords

I listened to Marie and Diana talk.

Marie said, “They keep telling me that I am lucky because I have the life I want.”

“I agree,” Diana said. “Your life is the stuff dreams are made of.”

Marie stared at her and said, “You are the only human on this planet who knows all the struggles I have been through. You were with me all the way, feeling and seeing my pain. You know all the good and bad things I have done and what was done to me. You think my life is that good?”

After a quick step back into the past, Diana sighed heavily, then said, “Yes.”

“Do you remember when we were kids and we would get chores?” Marie asked, recalling her childhood. She hadn’t been there in a while because of the pain.

“Yeah, you always do more than you should. In everything you do, you always do more than you should. You carry that attitude into your life and job, even when you do things for me and everyone else. Why?”

Marie smiled at her. A thought touched her brain, and she let it out, “When you do overtime, are you paid for it?”

“Yyyeeesss,” Diana answered, dragging each letter.

“Well, my life is this beautiful because of all the overtime I did in helping everyone. Life pays us back by giving many of us a good life. I am blessed, Diana. Life is thanking me for giving and doing more than I should every time. Helping, caring, sharing, forgiving, understanding, and the love that I give are some of the ways I celebrate Thanksgiving. You see, I love my life, and I realized that there are certain things one must do to maintain the life they want. Being good is mine.”

What do you do to maintain the life you want?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.