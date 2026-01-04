Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

The power of beliefs can be looked at from multiple angles. A great article relating to the topic today from the DEP writer and author Winner Lee. Thinking of the power of belief today, in a writing class I had, we had a 5-minute exercise writing about a snowflake. As I was thinking about a snowflake, I wrote about it from two different perspectives. Looking at a snowflake from inside and outside. I think everything in our lives can be looked at from our perspectives, different angles, based on our experiences. I enjoyed reading Carmen Micsa’s poem about her perspectives on the leaves falling in the fall. I hope you will enjoy this Sunday’s Magazine. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber or sending a donation to allow us to continue our work. Thank you.

Image created by @Winner Lee

The Power of Beliefs

by Winner Lee

Beliefs are our assumptions about the world around us, and they shape how we interpret our experiences and interactions with others. Our upbringing and life experiences strongly influence the beliefs we hold. Just like our values, our beliefs can evolve over time, shaped by new knowledge, perspectives, and experiences.

However, many of our beliefs are not accurate reflections of reality. If they are not consciously and constantly challenged and adjusted, they can become limiting and hinder our growth.

Self-limiting beliefs

Limiting beliefs — such as “I won’t perform well”, “I can’t survive on my own”, “I am not capable of building relationships”, or “I don’t have time to exercise” — discourage us from attempting to improve ourselves. Over time, these beliefs can become self-defeating prophecies.

Turning limiting beliefs into empowering, constructive ones

By modifying them into more positive and constructive ones, such as: “I can improve my performance through practice”, “I may struggle at first, but I will learn to manage on my own”, “I can learn how to build better relationships” or “I can find 30 minutes each day to exercise” These positive beliefs can stimulate initiative and lead to action. Empowering beliefs motivate us to take steps toward our goals, which will gradually narrow the gap and finally close the gap between where we stand and where we want to achieve.

Belief in yourself

Excuses hold people back; solutions move people forward. Trust in your ability to achieve your goals with commitment and determination. Instead of saying, “Why can’t I?” it is better to think “How can I?” – and keep exploring the possibilities.”

When Fall Leaves Do Flips on the Parallel Bars

by Carmen Micsa

“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” –Emily Brontë

At the first signs of autumn, leaves levitate in a trance-like dance

cloaked in ruby and gold until they fully blush their way

and dangle dangerously

like a skilled gymnast

doing flips on the parallel bars.

As howling winds

surge and swell up

their blustery blows,

the lifeless leaves

start their pole dancing

twisting and twirling

on thin branches

with no desire to entertain winter

other than to survive

their imminent fall this fall.

Copyright @ Carmen Micsa, November 15, 2025

The Snowflake

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

I am inside the snowflake, and also I am outside of the snowflake and looking in.

Inside, I see beautiful crystal elements and geometric shapes perfectly blending together with great harmony. I dance in a great big room in the middle of the snowflake with my ice skates in a white dress with beautiful, gentle movements and fun jumps combined.

Outside of the snowlake, I watch them fall and admire them. Standing outside, I hold my hands out to catch the snowflakes as they fall. I feel the cold as they touch my hand. When I collected enough of the beautiful crystal snowflakes, I touched my hand to my lips and dissolved the snowflakes on my lips and swallowed the perfectly melted molecules of water to nourish my soul and my body.

image by Gabriella

Thank you for visiting,

Gabriella