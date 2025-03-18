Image by Annelise Lords

“What the hell is wrong with you?” Chelsea screamed at her older sister, and the only family member left alive. “It’s been five years since they all died. Nothing will bring them back.”

“What do you want from me?” Kate moans, weakened by the pain of the tragedy that refuses to let go.

“What, you turn off your emotions? I want you to cry, shed a tear or two, and move on!” Chelsea begged her sister, as almost five years of therapy didn’t change anything for her.

“So, crying will bring them back?”

“No,” Chelsea answered. “But a good cry will help to lessen the pain and release your soul from the bondage and shackles that prevent you from living again. Crying frees the body, mind, and soul. That’s how I survived. I let the tears go because they, too, need freedom. It does the same thing to the body a cold glass of lemonade in the summertime or a drink of water in the desert will do. “Or that chocolate-covered almond that you love . . ..”

Imprisoned by sorrow, Kate lets out a moan, grabbing Chelsea’s attention, who reaches out and grabs her sister before she hits the floor.

“I can’t,” Kate whispered with a final gasp for air as Chelsea grabbed her, and they both slid to the floor. “Water won’t save me,” she groans as her head slips back on Chelsea’s breast.

“No!” Chelsea screamed. Please, don’t leave me alone!” she begged, cradling her sister in her arms, tears flowing freely. She saw a spark and instinctively followed it. As her tears touched her sister’s closed eyelids, she saw another spark. More tears flowed from her eyes, dropping onto her sister’s eyelids. They slowly opened, and the sparks got bigger and bigger.

With another gasp of air, Kate hugged her sister and whispered, “Thank you for the tears.”

And together, they cried themselves into freedom.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.

Yes, our tears do need freedom, too, and in our quest, we also free ourselves.