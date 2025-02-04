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Editorial

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Anyone who loves birds as much as Annelise Lords and I do will enjoy the article presented today. I love waking up in the morning, hearing the birds, and listening to their melodies throughout the day. There is something beautiful and calming in the songs they sing that is calming and relaxing to my body and mind.

Let’s have some fun with the legend below. Share your thoughts about birds and legends in the comments.

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The Legend of The Peace Isles

by Annelise Lords

The Isles of Bird, a.k.a. ‘The Peace Isles,’ a small island in the Mediterranean, was the only island where black doves inhabited. Legend says that more than five hundred years ago, the 2,100 square miles island was attacked by pirates from land and sea. Hundreds of birds of different colors and species, led by a large black dove, attack the pirates. The pirates who escaped swore that humans turned into birds and attacked them, defending their island. When word spread, the island was feared and avoided by pirates and others ever since.

Today, it is home to more than 1,500 people and about 500 different species of birds. The people live in harmony with the birds. They believe the birds give back to the island through daily serenades. Some coo or sing at a specific time in the morning, like an alarm clock.

Over the years, the birds have become guardians as they alert the people of unwelcome visitors at night. That helps to eliminate crime on the island as the people understand the role of the birds. The word is that you aren't welcome if you don’t like birds. Many believe birds are peaceful creatures, so anywhere you see many birds living, it’s peaceful.

John Gilmore lives alone and was one of the few residents related to the island’s original inhabitants. He was not a bird lover, but loved how serene his home was. The people wondered why the birds avoided his property. He had many fruit trees, including several sweetsop trees. The birds loved that fruit. The talk was that the birds sensed that he didn’t like them, so they stayed away.

Every year on January 1st, the island celebrates Birds Day. People rebuild birdhouses on their property, in parks, Zoos, or anywhere birdhouses are found. They clean and repaint the fountain in the town center and fix everything on the island that helps birds. Surprisingly, John Gilmore joins in for the first time. Everyone is surprised, but they welcome him.

Three weeks later, the town was awakened at midnight by the cry of birds. They were swarming John Gilmore’s house. As the crowd gathered, no one wanted to enter the house. A giant black dove appeared and flew towards the door. Three men follow the bird. As they reach the door, the bird disappears. The men banged on the door, and when no one answered, they broke it down.

Minutes later, someone shouts from the inside, “Call an ambulance!”

Mr. Gilmore was carried out unconscious, bleeding from his nose and mouth. The Ambulance arrived in minutes and rushed him to the hospital.

He had fallen down a flight of stairs. Only the three men who entered the house saw the giant black dove. Everyone wanted to know how the birds knew he needed help.

“Because he is one of them!” someone said.

I love birds. My husband and I feed them, so they repay me by giving me many serenades. In my country, we believe that birds only visit peaceful places. They visit me every day and make their nest in my mango tree.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.