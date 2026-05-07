Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press
Dancing Elephants Press Podcast
The Invisible Lines of Poverty
0:00
-7:26

The Invisible Lines of Poverty

Introduction by DR Rawson
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
DR Rawson's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and DR Rawson
May 07, 2026

One amazing book with a lot of wonderful stories and experiences to offer.

DEP Books image by Gabriella

Affiliate links to our book can be found here

The Invisible Lines of Poverty e- book https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

paperback Paperback https://amzn.to/4br808s

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

More about this topic

Poverty book cover made by Palema Grant

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