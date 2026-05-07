One amazing book with a lot of wonderful stories and experiences to offer.

DEP Books image by Gabriella

Affiliate links to our book can be found here

The Invisible Lines of Poverty e- book https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

paperback Paperback https://amzn.to/4br808s

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

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