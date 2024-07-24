Dancing Elephants Press

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jan 4

Many times it can be a very difficult situation to try to help someone. I used to carry extra granola bars, oranges, and apples in my car because the exit I took off the highway always had a long line to get off and there was someone each day with a sign for food. I remember one specific incident when I offered an apple and the man asked me for the orange I had since it was easier to eat with his teeth. It was a simple exchange, yet I saw the pain in his eyes not being able to eat an apple anymore.

Annelise Lords's avatar
Annelise Lords
Aug 5

Knowing poverty, I think and live economically.

