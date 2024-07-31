Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Could we be all wealthy together?

I think wealth and poverty is a very difficult topic. As long as we have known existence some people have more than others. The current way society is it is advertised to buy more and have more. Is having more stuff help us in any way? I think it depends on the situation. I work hard, get paid, buy groceries, pay bills, take a vacation, donate to help others, and I do buy things I need or like. I could probably do with less than what I have, we all could. I keep going through items in our house and donate what we do not need. Once I lost almost all my belongings in a house fire. Since then I have tried not to collect too many things.

I do own more than a lot of people, especially in 3rd world countries. I have a car which many people do not, my car takes me to work. I have a computer that was built by my son and a small laptop that was given to me by my son. I have a phone that I can use all over the world. These are items that many people might not have, yet I do not feel that these things make me wealthy. I use these items every day for work and to write.

I feel fortunate that I live in the United States and I am able to afford to live in a house, pay my bills, and visit friends and family. I hope that my living the way I am does not create a burden for anyone else.

I hope one day there can be a world where people do not have to suffer from poverty. Not having to suffer from hunger and not having a place to sleep. I hope one day we can all get along and not fight and wealth will not be possessions but community and support for each other.

All I can do is my best to be a good global citizen of Humanity. I do not “blame” anyone for poverty in the world. I think blaming does not take us anywhere. Building community and supporting each other is the best way we can do.

Wealth is based on poverty

by Karsten Ramser

The inevitability of poverty is that there is personal wealth. You can't have one without the other. You can only have it as a package.

Our wealth is based on the unimaginable poverty we have created in other countries. And it is only logical that it has now reached us.

Honoré de Balzac put it in a nutshell: *"Behind every wealth there is a crime".

It is much easier to blame the elites, and they are to blame, but they can only exercise their power because we let them. Besides, the capitalist system itself is based on the few having much and the many having little. As perverse as it is, we worship the rich and powerful; they are our role models, and we firmly believe in the principle of the leader. When we have the opportunity to become materially rich ourselves, or, in other words, to have significantly more than we need, almost everyone jumps at the chance.

We have created a society that worships the winner; *the winner takes it all.* Admiring people who accumulate wealth at our expense, which is not surprising in a system where money is God. We call this individual freedom; anyone can become rich, but this is only the freedom of the ruthless against the weak.

Next week we will shed light on what we can do and what awareness is needed to reduce and ultimately eradicate poverty.

Life bless you

Karsten Ramser

self-image of Gabriella

