Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

What is Poverty?

Poverty to me if someone is not able to meet basic needs for their body and mind. The most essential element is to feed our bodies with water and food to gain enough nourishment to survive. Poverty can also mean the lack of additional basic needs like a place to sleep, clothes to wear, and water to clean ourselves. There are additional levels of poverty relating to the mind. The lack of knowledge and enriching experiences can be called poverty. As a nurse, I have seen poverty creating the lack of additional basic needs like medications to cure illness. Poverty can cause unwanted suffering in the body and mind.

I am very excited about our mini-series launching today with the amazing collaboration with Karsten Ramser a wonderful author and poet. He dives into the question of the inevitability of material poverty. The series will have 6 mini sections coming out every Wednesday.

By Karsten Ramser

In this article, I would like to look at poverty from two different perspectives. On the one hand, it is inevitability in the context of human consciousness, and on the other hand, it is an opportunity for change.

This is not about portraying our collective consciousness as wrong or pathological, or even about naming culprits. It is about a rational analysis of why poverty was and is an integral part of our society. This analysis is based on the assumption that society reflects the people who live in it.

Recognizing that poverty corresponds to our collective consciousness opens up opportunities to alleviate it or even eliminate it altogether.

The view that the rich and powerful alone are to blame for poverty is, in my opinion, historically unsustainable and degrades us to powerless victims, which would not help to eliminate it, either. Of course, the powerful play their part, but if people, that is, us, were a little more mature, we would not fall into the trap of childish manipulation by the elites but would take responsibility for the status quo. This would mean a shift in power, this time from the top down.

My thesis is that our collective consciousness is structured in such a way that it must inevitably generate poverty.

It's quite simple really, we think first and foremost of ourselves, our family, our tribe or our nation; everything beyond that becomes secondary on the scale of importance. I am, of course, talking about the basics of collective consciousness, and I am aware that poverty is a multi-layered and complex issue. It is not about reductionism that conjures up simple answers out of a hat. It is about getting to the bottom of the inner essence of poverty.

Biography of Karsten Ramser

Karsten Ramser is a painter, sculptor, video-maker, writer, therapist, and coach of consciousness. His work is focused on the Transindividual and Non-dual aspects of reality. He was born in Germany, Hamburg, and early in his life art and consciousness started to play an essential role in his life. Marked by a conflicted childhood and serious diseases, he was pushed forward to find deeper levels of reality/consciousness, art and the study of the evolution of consciousness are the perfect tools for this.

Because it tended not to accept the norms of society, he took an unconventional way to live life. Karsten realized that real personal freedom means conflicting with society. Until he understands that a personal identity never can be free.



A part of art and consciousness, he loves; traveling, being in nature, contemplation, silence, walking, being with friends, having a good conversation, being alone, and much more. If you wish to know more about his life and work, please visit his website: https://www.karstenramser.com