Shermaine Millan was relieved when she could finally sit inside the cafeteria at her job and enjoy her lunch in peace. Today made it eight days, and she was in heaven. She was shocked when awareness notified her that she had been employed at Wilford Inc. for the past thirty years; her lunchtime was an hour, and it only felt that way for the past eight days.

Fifteen minutes before her lunchtime ended, her manager, Betsy Wills, eased towards her, pulled out a chair, plopped down, and said, “Your table is empty, that means you are now on many Hate Lists.”

“On many Hate what?” Shermaine demands.

“Everyone used to flock to your table at lunchtime. Your department was the most active here. I must say I am enjoying the peace too,” she went on, staring into Shermaine’s eyes. “What changed?”

Image by Annelise Lords

“Me!” Shermaine said in realization.

“Why? Didn’t you like the attention?”

“Everything in life comes with a price. I always pay more than everyone for the horrible services I get back. I decided that since I am always paying more, then I should get what I paid for,” Shermaine explained, staring into her eyes, wondering.

“You know change will bring enemies, right?”

“My mother and grandmother did tell me that day would come and that I should be prepared.” She notified her.

“Good, now what spurred change?”

“When the second generation started taking me for a fool,” Shermaine stared deeper into Betsy’s eyes, as her pupils expanded, she saw the pain she wasn’t aware of.

“Care to elaborate?” She asked, blinking, sending the pain back.

It was too late, as understanding sent messages to Shermaine’s heart and empathy took over, explaining.

“On my birthday, twelve days ago, my daughter came to pick me up to treat me to a complete spa treatment. As we left my house, I noticed three children playing in the mini park I purchased for my grandchildren on my front lawn. I asked them what they were doing here, and they said their Mom said I would take care of them for the day. I found out that two of them were Denise’s grandchildren from her daughter, Clara. The other child was Gella’s granddaughter from her daughter Jasmine.”

“Why would they do that without asking you?” she asked with furled brows.

“Because that’s what their mothers did with them as children. They spent more time at my house than at theirs,” Shermaine recalls.

“So, you helped to raise them?” she asked.

Shermaine nods in agreement.

“Did any of them remember your birthday?”

“No, and that’s what got my daughter furious. I called all seven of them, but only Ellen answered her phone.”

“Ellen Browne, right?”

“Yes. I explained and asked her for Clara and Jasmine’s number.”

“Did she give it to you?”

“She gave me the number to Thomas’ Gas Station and Paula’s Food Stand.”

“What! How cruel?”

Shermaine nods,

“Did she remember that it was your birthday?”

“None of them ever did, even though I never forget theirs.”

“So, what did you do?” she asked, easing closer over the table.

“My daughter demands, ‘Mom, I have only one parent and one mother, and you have only one child. I don’t know if you are going to be around for your next birthday. Today, I am not sharing you with my children, nor my husband!”

“Oh, that is so sweet.”

“I asked, ‘Are you dying?”

“No Mom, I am living and it’s time you start living too, dad has been dead for more than ten years. Are you aware that this is the second generation taking you for granted? Their mothers did this all of their lives, and now they are doing it. It’s time to stop it! You have a life too!”

“Your daughter is an angel,” she compliments.

“Yes, she is,” Shermaine agreed.

“So, what did you do?”

“My daughter called up her friend at Children’s Services, and she took them. This time, everyone answered their phones and gave her the right numbers!”

“And that’s why they add you to their hate list?”

“For years, I allowed them to walk all over me. My daughter was right. It was time to take a stand.”

“And they forgot your years of kindness, thoughtfulness, and love, and resent you because you decided to stand up for yourself?”

“That’s what change does to all of us. It adds us to hate lists!”

Betsy smiled, then requested, “I am taking a leave of absence for eighteen months, and I want you to take over for me.”

“What!” Shermaine cried. “You think I am qualified?”

“You are the only employee in this department who can do everyone’s job, which you have been doing unpaid and unaware for all of your years of employment here!”

“Wow!” Shermaine exclaimed in realization. “All I did was to show kindness.”

“And that’s your power. By being kind, we learn from everyone and every circumstance that demands our generosity, thus improving our lives and ability to do things that we can’t understand how we learn it,” Betsy educates.

“Double damn!” Shermaine exclaimed in shock. “You mean while I was being kind to everyone, I was learning to live a better life?”

“Kindness teaches us to read hearts, understand emotions, feel, and find empathy in places others can’t. It shows a kind heart how to use common sense as a tool to protect their heart against the cruelty of humanity, and can still be kind.”

I, too, was recently added to a few hate lists because I decided to stand up for myself and stop allowing greedy, thoughtless humans to use me. I am aware that everything in life comes at a price. But thanks to wisdom and understanding, I know my price in advance, so I have the power to decide if it’s worth it.

Were you added to any Hate List recently?

If your heart could speak, what would it say?

Kindness teaches lessons that cruelty doesn’t know, that will improve our lives and teach us something new with every kind thought, idea, deed, action, and decision. Yes, changing for your safety and sanity will add you to Hate Lists! Annelise Lords