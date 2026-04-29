Self-image by Gabriella

This story was originally published on the Medium platform.

Let the words come. GK

This past weekend, I participated in a writing workshop with Maren Muter. We did a writing exercise that I really enjoyed.

I am not going to give away the exercise as it is not mine to give, but I would like to share the results of my writing, as it was a lot of fun and the outcome is truly enjoyable. I will also share about Maren, her books, and words of magic.

This is writing without an agenda, writing for fun.

Mini fiction stories….first drafts, raw initial writings…

Tapping Sound

The gentle tapping sound of the dog’s walking turned into an amplified rap song that I can not get out of my head.

Humming

Meanwhile, the humming of the computer would stop, indicating that the power had gone out. No more screens today.

Heater

The small heater in front of me started to speak to me like a radio channel from another dimension, and I could hear myself giving me tips and advice. I could hear friends, family, and strangers talking to me through the heater, making me question what is real and if I am insane, had a mental breakdown, or just witnessed a miracle in my life.

Birds

The birds would grow 100 times their size and demand to live in our house while we live out in the forest.

Universe

The quiet hum of the universe stopped, and no one could hear anything but taste the fabric of the universe instead, creating confusion and a new flavor of vanilla blueberry with a hint of cinnamon and mint.

What type of writing exercises do you do to explore your horizon and open your imagination?

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

May inspiration visit you today. GK

Highly recommend all books written by Maren Muter.

Her most recent book, “A Simple Twist of CHOCOLATE,” is one of the most amazing books I have read in my life. Her writing, the flow of it, and the story captivate one’s inner being. I read the whole book, 340 pages, in one day. The fun irony is that her book starts on a plane, and I did not know this when I took her book with me to read it on the plane while flying to New Mexico last month. When I opened the book and started reading it, realizing the story starts on the plane, I said to myself and the universe:” Thank you, Maren, I know this will be fun.”

I love the way Maren starts the book, “ Like magnificent chocolate, this book is 80% pure and 20% sweetener”. It sure is. Pure magic in the making. I believe that Maren is one of the most prolific writers of our time. Her words and stories are captivating the mind, the heart, and open the world of possibilities to explore within our universe. I have started to re-read her book to enjoy the story again, taking my time with it, savoring the words, their meaning, sorrow, and beauty combined, and learning from her writing.

Maren also published another book recently called Soul Contract. This is a wonderful little book that shows us how to trust ourselves. A truly wonderful read. Maren opens the book, saying:

“ I write this book eighteen weeks after being struck by lightning. This writing is basic and raw.” Maren

I loved the book just like any of her other books. It is pure, engaging, and beautiful. Highly recommended read.

Previous intro of Maren Muter’s work and her amazing chocolate Celebrating Authors An Amazing Book: Your Quantum Brain by Maren Muter Bonus: “That” Chocolate. Some books are just that good.

Maren Muter Author and Metaphysician A beautiful soul bringing sunshine to your day

Read more amazing stories in DEP

From your DEP editor, and author Annelise Lords The Power Of A Woman Men fight wars, we fight life! Who wins?

From DEP writer and author Bonnie Lieberman My Dear Daughter Why am I invisible to you?

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Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium and Global comminuty writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

Send me support for my work in writing, editing, publishing, and creating a positive, safe place to write and gather. This will allow me to keep doing what I love and spread positivity here. Our Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love!

Amazon Affiliate links to DEP books

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood Print book

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book

AI vs HI e-book and Print book

The Invisible Lines of Poverty

Emergency Preparedness

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019–2020

101 universal messages print book, E-book

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book, Print book

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback

The Joy of Life paperback

Darkness and Light

Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination

If I could be

Bring Light Into Your Life

Moments of Eternity

Eastern Washington Scablands

American Perimeter Trail by Rue McKenrick, Volume 2

Recommended books by DEP

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Maren Muter books The Simple Twist of Chocolate

Your Quantum Brain

Inside Past Life Connections